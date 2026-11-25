Malaysia Aviation Group, the parent of national carrier Malaysia Airlines, will buy 10 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners as part of its fleet modernisation programme, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

The order will include an option to buy an additional six aircraft, MAG ‌President and CEO Nasaruddin A Bakar said at a ceremony to exchange documents.

The Dreamliner would "offer capacity, flexibility, and efficiency required to support our long-term growth", Nasaruddin said.

The financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

MAG said in a separate statement the aircraft, powered by GE Aerospace engines, were scheduled for delivery between 2032 and 2035.

The planes are expected to serve key international markets across Europe ‌and the Asia-Pacific, including London, Paris, Sydney, and Tokyo, based on future network planning and operational requirements, MAG said.

Malaysia last year said it would purchase 30 Boeing 737 MAX narrowbody jets with the option of ‌buying 30 more, under a trade deal agreed between Prime ‌Minister Anwar Ibrahim and US President Donald Trump.

MAG this year ‌cut about 6% of its capacity, or roughly 8,000 to 9,000 flights in 2026, to manage costs amid higher jet fuel prices stemming from the Middle East conflict.

It plans to increase capacity by about 8% next year, Nasaruddin told Reuters earlier this month.

The announcement comes a ‌day after China Southern Airlines said its subsidiary Xiamen Airlines had agreed ‌to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes at a list price of about $7.4 billion, the largest Chinese airplane deal for the US planemaker in nearly a decade.