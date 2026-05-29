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Home / World News / Man stabs 3 people at Swiss train station in suspected 'act of terror'

Man stabs 3 people at Swiss train station in suspected 'act of terror'

The 31-year-old Swiss-Turkish dual national attacker had come to the authorities' attention in 2015 for distributing propaganda of the Islamic State group

stabbing, knife attack

Three Swiss men, aged 28, 43, and 52, were wounded in Thursday's attack | Image: Canva

AP Geneva
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 7:30 AM IST

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A man stabbed and wounded three people in what authorities described as an "act of terror" at the train station in the Swiss city of Winterthur on Thursday before being arrested.

The attack took place shortly before 8:30 am. The suspect, who was arrested five minutes after emergency services were alerted, is a 31-year-old Swiss-Turkish dual national who lives in Winterthur, regional police chief Marius Weyermann said.

He had come to the authorities' attention in 2015 for distributing propaganda of the Islamic State group, Weyermann added. In recent days, he was taken to a psychiatric facility after calling the police emergency number and making "confused comments", but he left on Wednesday after a doctor determined that he was not dangerous.

 

Three Swiss men, aged 28, 43, and 52, were wounded in Thursday's attack. The first two were discharged or were about to be released from hospitals by mid-afternoon, Weyermann said. The oldest was still hospitalised after an operation on a thigh injury.

Weyermann said investigators believe the man acted alone.

Mario Fehr, the Zurich region's top security official, described the attack as "an evil act of terror". He said the suspect was born in Switzerland and gained Swiss citizenship in 2009, and apparently had spent much of the last two years in Turkey.

Winterthur has about 123,000 residents and is located in northeastern Switzerland, near the country's biggest city, Zurich.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Switzerland Terror attack Islamic State

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 7:30 AM IST

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