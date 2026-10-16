Friday, October 16, 2026 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Manjit Singh Bedi brought back to US to face $600K fraud charges: FBI chief

Manjit Singh Bedi brought back to US to face $600K fraud charges: FBI chief

FBI Director Kash Patel said Bedi, arrested in India in September, is among six suspects captured since the Most Wanted Fraudsters list was launched three months ago

Kash Patel

In a separate post on X, Patel highlighted the FBI's cooperation with foreign law enforcement agencies in bringing wanted individuals back to the United States (Photo: PTI)

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

FBI Director Kash Patel on Thursday (local time) said that Manjit Singh Bedi, an alleged fraudster arrested in India in September, had been brought back to the United States to face charges of defrauding the country of at least $600,000 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funds.

In a post on X on Thursday (local time), Patel said, "Back in the US - Manjit Singh Bedi, one of the FBI's Most Wanted Fraudsters, arrested in September in India.

He said Bedi's return marked another milestone for the FBI's Most Wanted Fraudsters programme, with six individuals on the list having been captured since its creation three months ago.

 

"This marks yet another significant moment for the historic FBI's Most Wanted Fraudsters program - Bedi is one of six Most Wanted Fraudsters captured since the creation of the new list three months ago - and yet another high-value target captured overseas - in a group responsible for a combined over $2 billion in fraud and on the run for almost 4,000 days collectively prior to arrest," Patel said.

Bedi is accused of defrauding the US government of at least $600,000 in SNAP benefits between approximately 2024 and 2025.

Also Read

bank of america, BofA

US govt hits BofA with $1.2 billion fine over money laundering violations

White House

DOJ probes whether White House TV pool coverage halt violated antitrust law

Infosys

Infosys sees no material impact from US suspension of PERM applications

Anthropic's Claude AI

Anthropic's Claude AI carried out unintended actions on US govt websites

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.

TCS says US PERM suspension won't affect plans, targets 15,000 new hires

"He is charged with defrauding the US of at least $600k in SNAP funds from approximately 2024 to 2025, and now will face justice for his alleged crimes," Patel said.

He also thanked the law enforcement partners involved in the case. "Thank you to our outstanding partners for their assistance in this case," he added.

In a separate post on X, Patel highlighted the FBI's cooperation with foreign law enforcement agencies in bringing wanted individuals back to the United States.

"This is the latest in an unprecedented stretch of success in bringing high-value targets back to the United States through strong partnerships with our foreign law enforcement counterparts. Over the past 20 months, we've secured 260 extraditions and removals -- an increase of more than 70% compared to the previous 20-month period," Patel said.

Earlier in September, the FBI said it was working to secure Bedi's return to the United States after his arrest by Jalandhar Police in Punjab. At the time, Patel identified him as the fifth Most Wanted Fraudster captured since the programme's launch and said he was believed to have fled to India the previous year.

The FBI had alleged that Bedi orchestrated the scheme through a grocery store he operated in the United States and had been on the run for nearly a year. Bedi faces charges including wire fraud and SNAP benefits fraud, among other offences.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hyundai

Hyundai to recall over 94,600 US vehicles over seat motor fire risk: NHTSA

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump says he is talking to Russia and China about denuclearisation

Gun shooting, mass shooting

3 children, teacher killed in Oregon school shooting; shooter dead

Netflix

Netflix names ex-Disney executive Rice as content chief as Bajaria departs

oil,, import

Oil edges down as investors weigh possible US sanctions on 'shadow fleet'

Topics : FBI FBI new Director frauds US government

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveWipro Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayIDBI Bank ShareJailer 2 box office collection day 1Q2 Results TodayJio IPO GMPYes Bank Share CrashPM Kisan 24th instalment Date

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 9:08 AM IST