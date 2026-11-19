SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son admitted that passing up an opportunity to invest in Anthropic was a "mistake", particularly after the artificial intelligence (AI) company achieved a record-breaking stock market debut, according to a report by the Financial Times. Son said SoftBank considered backing the Claude chatbot maker but chose to focus on its rival, OpenAI, instead.

Speaking at an event in Tokyo on Wednesday, Son said SoftBank held discussions about investing in Anthropic. However, the company had already committed to investing in OpenAI, which made it reluctant to pursue another deal in the same space, the news report said.

“We did have meetings [about investing in Anthropic]. But by that point, we had already decided to invest in OpenAI, and had already started doing so. So in that sense, there was a reluctance to pursue it further,” Son said, as quoted by the Financial Times.

“This is an example of one of my mistakes,” he added, comparing the decision to being unable to back multiple horses in the same race.

Son also recalled meeting Anthropic Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dario Amodei in person and said he was impressed by him.

“When I met [Anthropic chief Dario Amodei] in person, I thought he was an incredible guy. I wish I’d invested back then,” he said.

Anthropic's record-breaking IPO

Son's comments come as Anthropic has made history with one of the biggest stock market listings ever.

ALSO READ: Trump says Huang came up briefly in talks with Xi, calls his exit 'tragedy' The AI company raised $81.31 billion through its initial public offering (IPO), overtaking SpaceX's offering to record the largest stock market debut on record, news agency Reuters reported.

Anthropic priced its shares at $83 apiece on Wednesday, November 18, above its earlier target range of $70-78. This valued the company at around $1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis.

The company also increased the size of its offering by about 19 per cent, raising the number of shares on sale from the initially planned 825 million to 980 million. In addition to the IPO proceeds, Anthropic raised another $26 billion through a separate private placement.

SoftBank previously indicated it had an opportunity to invest in Anthropic in 2023 but did not go ahead with the deal.

OpenAI funding plans face pressure

The missed opportunity comes as SoftBank's major AI bet, OpenAI, faces changes to its fundraising plans.

OpenAI cut its fundraising target by $10 billion last month amid a sell-off in public AI stocks and growing attention on Anthropic's planned listing. The ChatGPT maker is now seeking to raise $20 billion at a valuation of $1.25 trillion, down from the potential $1.4 trillion valuation it was targeting in September.

OpenAI has also pushed back its IPO plans until at least next year, with safety concerns surrounding the technology among the issues facing the company.

SoftBank has already invested close to $65 billion in OpenAI and is expected to take part in its latest funding round. A higher valuation for OpenAI could also increase the value of SoftBank's stake in the company on its balance sheet.

SoftBank's AI-heavy strategy faces investor scrutiny

SoftBank's growing exposure to AI has also made it vulnerable to changes in investor sentiment towards the sector.

The company's shares rose 3.1 per cent on Wednesday but remain about 60 per cent below their June levels. Investors have questioned SoftBank's heavy reliance on AI-related businesses and the risks linked to its investments, the news report said.

Son's strategy of making large bets on AI companies helped drive SoftBank's shares higher during the sector's boom. However, the same approach has increased pressure on the company as sentiment has weakened, the news report said. Several of its investments are also closely linked to each other and to demand for OpenAI's services.

Political uncertainty in the US has added to these concerns. The Democrats' win in the US midterms has highlighted risks for SoftBank's plans to develop large data centres in states such as Texas. Other major investments have also lost value. UK-based chip designer Arm, one of SoftBank's key holdings, has seen its shares fall about 60 per cent since June, the news report said.