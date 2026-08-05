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Home / World News / Massachusetts declares August 15 as 'India Day' to honour Indian diaspora

Massachusetts declares August 15 as 'India Day' to honour Indian diaspora

A similar proclamation was also issued by Michelle Wu, the Mayor of Boston, declaring August 15 as India Day

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Photo: Wikimedia)

Representative image from file

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 8:58 AM IST

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Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has declared August 15 as India Day, recognising the contributions made by the Indian diaspora to the state, and urged residents to participate fittingly in observance.

In a proclamation issued on August 1, the governor also recognised the vital role played by community organisations and advocates in fostering civic engagement, cultural exchange and mutual understanding through its annual Independence-Day celebrations and community-service efforts.

A similar proclamation was also issued by Michelle Wu, the Mayor of Boston, declaring August 15 as India Day. She also welcomed the opening of the new Indian Consulate in Boston and celebrated the visit of INS Sudarshini at the SAILBOSTON-250 event.

 

The proclamation issued by the Massachusetts governor said August 15, 2026, will mark the 79th anniversary of India's independence from British colonial rule in 1947, a historic moment that laid the foundation for the world's largest democracy.

It noted that India has the largest diaspora in the world, with more than 36 million (3.6 crore) people of Indian origin living in other countries. It said over five million (50 lakh) people of Indian origin reside in the United States, who contribute greatly to the social, economic and civic health of the nation and community.

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The proclamation said India is a composite civilisation, an ancient nation extraordinarily unique as a cultural mosaic of people embracing a prodigious diversity of ethnic groups, religions, languages, customs, traditions, clothing, gastronomy, climatic conditions and natural resources, and yet presenting an underlying unity.

It noted that the Indian-American population in Massachusetts has made significant contributions in fields, such as medicine, science, technology, education, business and public service, enriching the cultural and economic fabric of the Commonwealth.

It also noted that the Indian-American community across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts continues to honour this important occasion with events that celebrate India's rich cultural heritage, democratic values and enduring commitment to peace and progress.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Independence Day United States Indian diaspora August 15

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 8:58 AM IST