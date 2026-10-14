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Home / World News / Massive oil, gas and mineral exploration to begin in Greenland: Trump

Massive oil, gas and mineral exploration to begin in Greenland: Trump

However, Trump did not share details about the ‌exploration plans in Greenland

Donald Trump,Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 10:41 AM IST

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US ​President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that "massive" oil, gas and mineral exploration is getting ready to begin in Greenland.
 
Trump did not share details about the ‌exploration plans in Greenland ​but said, "there are ​experts that are saying that the amount of ​easily available oil is far greater than that of almost any land, anywhere in the world."
 
The United States, Denmark and ​Greenland last month signed an agreement, aimed ‌at ending tensions after Trump's repeated threats to ​take control of the strategically located and mineral-rich island.
 
"Any future attack on the United States will ‌have to come across ​Greenland, where our ‌Defense will routinely knock down drones, missiles, ‌or any other form of weapon not ​yet even conceived," Trump added in his post on Truth Social.
 
 
The deal signed ​between the US, Denmark and Greenland expands the US military's role in ‌Greenland, paving the way for two new ‌military bases and Trump's "Golden Dome" missile defence system, while reaffirming Danish sovereignty and Greenlanders' right to self-determination. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Trump administration Oil Exploration oil and gas exploration

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First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 10:41 AM IST