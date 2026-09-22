Tuesday, September 22, 2026 | 10:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / May make a deal with Iran after mid-term US elections: Trump at UNGA

May make a deal with Iran after mid-term US elections: Trump at UNGA

"I ​believe we'll ‌make a deal right ​after the election because it doesn't make sense ‌for ​them ‌not to. They're ‌waiting to ??see how I ​do in the midterm election," Trump ​said during a speech

Donald Trump,Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 10:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he thought the ‌US ​would make ​a deal with Iran ​after mid-term elections are held on November 3. 
"I ​believe we'll ‌make a deal right ​after the election because it doesn't make sense ‌for ​them ‌not to. They're ‌waiting to see how I ​do in the midterm election," Trump ​said during a speech to ‌the United Nations ‌General Assembly.
 

More From This Section

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar flags a '4F' crisis: Fuel, food, fertiliser, finance

COP31, Antalya summit, Climate Change, Climate Change talks, Climate finance

COP31: Can the Antalya summit bridge the global climate finance divide?premium

UN, UNGA, UN General Assembly Session

UN General Assembly 2026: Everything about UNGA session and who's attending

Budget 2026 healthcare ai

WHO calls for stronger ethics oversight of AI-related health research

OpenAI, Anthropic

OpenAI, Anthropic weigh cross-testing deal as AI safety concerns grow

Topics : Donald Trump US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVETrump TVMeesho Share PriceStocks to buy todayNSE IPO AllotmentDelhi WeatherIIT Bombay Student SuicideDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 10:30 PM IST