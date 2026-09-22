May make a deal with Iran after mid-term US elections: Trump at UNGA
"I believe we'll make a deal right after the election because it doesn't make sense for them not to. They're waiting to ??see how I do in the midterm election," Trump said during a speech
Reuters
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President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he thought the US would make a deal with Iran after mid-term elections are held on November 3.
"I believe we'll make a deal right after the election because it doesn't make sense for them not to. They're waiting to see how I do in the midterm election," Trump said during a speech to the United Nations General Assembly.
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Topics : Donald Trump US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions
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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 10:30 PM IST