May make a deal with Iran after mid-term US elections: Trump at UNGA

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he thought the ‌US ​would make ​a deal with Iran ​after mid-term elections are held on November 3.

"I ​believe we'll ‌make a deal right ​after the election because it doesn't make sense ‌for ​them ‌not to. They're ‌waiting to see how I ​do in the midterm election," Trump ​said during a speech to ‌the United Nations ‌General Assembly.