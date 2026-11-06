Meet Nithya Raman, the India-born politician who won LA mayoral race

India-born Nithya Raman defeated incumbent Mayor Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayoral election. The results, announced on Thursday (local time), make her the first South Asian and Asian American to lead the second-largest city in the United States.

Raman, a member of the Los Angeles City Council, campaigned on issues such as tackling homelessness, improving public services, expanding affordable housing and reforming policing. The 45-year-old candidate, backed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), defeated incumbent Karen Bass in the November 3 election, ending her bid for a second term as mayor.

Following her victory, Raman took to X to thank voters and acknowledge her predecessor's contribution to the city. "Los Angeles, I am deeply honored to be your next mayor. I just spoke with Mayor Bass and expressed my deepest gratitude for her leadership and decades of service. Los Angeles would not be the city it is today without her," she wrote.

Who is Nithya Raman?

Born in Kerala on July 28, 1981, Raman moved to the United States with her family when she was six years old. She initially moved to Louisiana and was later raised in a suburb of Boston.

Raman graduated from Harvard University with a bachelor's degree in political theory before pursuing a master's degree in urban planning at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

She moved to Los Angeles with her husband, Vali Chandrasekaran, a television writer and producer, in 2013. The couple lives in Silver Lake with their twins.

Nithya Raman's political career and work in Los Angeles

Before entering electoral politics, Raman worked on urban development and housing-related issues. She was elected to the Los Angeles City Council in 2020, becoming the first South Asian woman to represent her district and the first Indian American woman elected to the council.

In March 2024, she was decisively elected to a second term. Raman represents Council District 4 and has been closely involved in discussions around housing, homelessness and neighbourhood development.

According to her official website, Raman has prioritised delivering effective services for people experiencing homelessness, building more affordable housing and moving with greater urgency to meet the city's climate goals.

She also serves as chair of the Civil Rights, Immigration, Social Services, and Neighborhoods Committee, vice-chair of the Planning and Land Use Management (PLUM) Committee, and a member of the Homelessness and Health Committee, Public Safety Committee, and the Ad Hoc Committee for Charter Review.