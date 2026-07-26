Meet the woman who stands to inherit much of Jeffrey Epstein's fortune

By Matthew Goldstein & Sharon Otterman

The young dentist was smiling and soft-spoken, wearing a Columbia University fleece jacket and holding her long hair back with a clip. She was introduced by her assistant simply as “Dr Karyna.”

But what the patient — who had come to the office in December expecting to see a different dentist — didn’t know was that she was being treated by Dr Karyna Shuliak, the notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend.

Shuliak was the last person Epstein called before he killed himself in his jail cell in 2019. She could inherit as much as $100 million from his estate, including a 33-carat diamond ring, according to a trove of investigative records released by federal authorities.

But on that winter day, Shuliak was working as a part-time dentist in an unremarkable office in Downtown Brooklyn, according to dentists who work or used to work at the practice.

Her attempt to forge something of a normal life, though, was soon shattered when the Justice Department released three million pages of investigative files and emails it had gathered on Epstein. The files, released in late January, included thousands of intimate emails between Shuliak and Epstein and dozens of photographs of her and of them together.

Suddenly, their nearly eight-year relationship was on vivid display for all to see.

Shuliak, 37, emerges as a complicated and unusual figure in Epstein’s world, based on a close review of the files and conversations with several people familiar with her. A native of Belarus who met Epstein when she was 21, she has not identified herself as a victim, nor have federal authorities considered her a co-conspirator in Epstein’s sex trafficking. There is no indication that the Federal Bureau of Investigation ever interviewed her, and lawyers for hundreds of his victims have never deposed her.

He once called her his “favorite” and often told her he loved her. She had free use of a credit card to buy whatever she wanted. They jetted around the world together, and he funneled payments of nearly $1 million to her over the years. He also sent tens of thousands of dollars to her parents in Belarus, the files reveal.

Over the years, she earned enough of his trust to help manage his properties and staff and even played a critical role in his effort to buy a Moroccan palace just weeks before his 2019 arrest.

Epstein controlled the relationship, but there is little doubt she benefited from it professionally, personally and financially.

The emails reveal new details about how Epstein helped her get into Columbia University’s dental school — and how he helped her obtain US citizenship by asking one of his female victims to marry her.

In one email he suggested that the fastest “way to a green card” was through a same-sex marriage.

This year, congressional Democrats accused Epstein of exploiting the immigration system and called out Shuliak’s marriage to an American woman, which ended in divorce, as a potentially “illusory” one. US immigration authorities have not challenged the process through which Shuliak obtained her citizenship.

As of this spring, Shuliak had been living in the Upper East Side condo building in which Epstein’s brother, Mark, has a financial stake.

Through her lawyer, she declined to comment.

In a brief interview, Mark Epstein said, “I only wish that woman the best.” Karyna Shuliak had lived in New York for only nine months when she met Epstein in late March 2011.

She had moved from Belarus on a temporary student visa to study English at a school in Manhattan. She was making about $15 an hour as a dental assistant and applying for waitressing jobs while she tried to figure out how to continue the dental education she had begun in Belarus.

A young woman from Siberia would introduce her to Epstein, the files show.

The woman, who asked not to be named because she said Epstein had abused her, had sent Epstein a photo of Shuliak, describing her as pretty. After some back and forth, it was decided that the woman, Dr. Shuliak and her roommate from Belarus would meet Epstein at his Manhattan mansion.

“Go slow,” the woman advised Epstein in an email.

Their first encounters fit the familiar pattern he used with other women. Epstein flattered, pampered and tried to manipulate her, the files show. Almost immediately, he offered to help her realize her dream of becoming a dentist. But the emails show that Shuliak pushed back — at least in the first few months.

A few weeks after they met, she wrote to Epstein, telling him she thought he was a “remarkable person.” But she added that she could not accept his help “due to some views which strongly stay in my mind, no matter how stupid it may look.”

“I wish you all the best and apologise if I wasted your time,” she added.

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