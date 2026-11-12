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Home / World News / Megaspeed pledges cooperation with US amid Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang scandal

Megaspeed pledges cooperation with US amid Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang scandal

In its first statement since Huang admitted to having an affair with former executive of the company, Megaspeed said it takes its obligation to comply with US export control laws 'extremely seriously'

Nvidia

Nvidia's board of directors was reported to be meeting to discuss Huang's situation but there was no word on any outcome from those discussions | Image: Bloomberg

AP Hong Kong
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 3:48 PM IST

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Megaspeed, the Singapore-headquartered tech company at the center of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's scandal, pledged Thursday to cooperate with investigations into concerns over risks to US national security.

In its first statement since Huang admitted to having an affair with a Chinese woman and former executive of the company, Megaspeed said Thursday that it takes its obligation to comply with US export control laws "extremely seriously." "Megaspeed is committed to working constructively and transparently with the US government." Nvidia's board of directors was reported to be meeting to discuss Huang's situation but there was no word on any outcome from those discussions.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 3:48 PM IST