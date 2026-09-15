Micron workers reject 68 months' pay, seek share of AI boom profits instead

Micron’s Taiwan workers have reportedly rejected a reward package worth up to 68 months of pay, saying it does not address their demand for a permanent profit-sharing mechanism.

According to a report in

, Micron offered employees in Taiwan a one-time cash bonus of NT$1 million, or about $31,650, for those hired on or before August 29, 2025. Direct labour staff were guaranteed a minimum total cash compensation of NT$1.7 million, equivalent to 35 to 68

months of

pay. Entry-level engineers were offered average total rewards of NT$3.4 million, or about $107,000, including cash and equity. However, this record payout failed to resolve the labour dispute because workers

are demanding

a permanent profit-sharing formula, not a one-off reward.

Taiwan is a major manufacturing base for Micron, accounting for 50 to 60 per cent of its chips and most of its high-bandwidth memory production.