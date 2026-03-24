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Home / World News / Military plane with 125 aboard crashes in Colombia, several feared dead

Military plane with 125 aboard crashes in Colombia, several feared dead

The tragic accident occurred in Puerto Leguizamo, a remote municipality in the Amazonian province of Putumayo, which borders Peru and Ecuador

Colombia, Colombia plane crash

An ambulance arrives at the military hospital carrying people injured in the Colombian Air Force plane crash in Puerto Leguizamo, in Bogota, Colombia | Image: Reuters

AP Bogota
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 7:11 AM IST

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A military transport plane with 125 people on board crashed shortly after taking off Monday in southwestern Colombia, causing an undetermined number of casualties, officials in the South American country said. At least 48 people were rescued alive.

Defence Minister Pedro Sanchez said on X that the plane was carrying troops when the "tragic accident" occurred in Puerto Leguizamo, a remote municipality in the Amazonian province of Putumayo, which borders Peru and Ecuador.

Images shared online by Colombian media outlets showed a black cloud of smoke rising from a field where the plane crashed, and a truck with soldiers rushing to the site.

 

Carlos Fernando Silva, the commander of Colombia's Air Force, later issued a video saying that 125 people were on board the Hercules C-130 plane, including 114 passengers and 11 crew members. Silva said that at least 48 people were rescued alive as rescue efforts continued at the crash site.

Media outlets shared videos of soldiers being rushed from the site on motorcycles driven by local residents.

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"At this moment we do not know details" of the crash Silva said. "Except that the plane had a problem and went down about two kilometers from the airport." The air force commander added that two planes, with 74 beds, had been sent to the area to fly the injured back to hospitals in Bogota and elsewhere.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro wrote on X that he hoped there would be "no deadly casualties in this accident that should have not occurred."  Petro seized on the accident to promote what he called his long-time campaign to modernize planes and other equipment used by his country's military, saying those efforts have been blocked by "bureaucratic difficulties" and suggesting that some officials should be held accountable. "If civilian or military administrative officials are not up to the challenge, they must be removed," Petro said.

Sanchez wrote that the accident was "profoundly painful for the country," adding that: "We hope that our prayers can help to relieve some of the pain.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 7:10 AM IST

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