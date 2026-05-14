Thursday, May 14, 2026 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Mishandling Taiwan issue could bring US, China to conflict: Xi warns Trump

Mishandling Taiwan issue could bring US, China to conflict: Xi warns Trump

The meeting between the two leaders was behind closed doors, but Xi told Trump during it that, if Taiwan is handled well, US-China relations 'will enjoy overall stability'

Chinese President Xi Jinping stands next to U.S. President Donald Trump during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, May 14, 2026. REUTERS

Chinese President Xi Jinping stands next to U.S. President Donald Trump during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, May 14, 2026 | REUTERS

AP Beijing
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 10:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday warned President Donald Trump that differences over Taiwan could bring the US and China to clashes or conflict, according to Chinese state media.

The meeting between the two leaders was behind closed doors, but Xi told Trump during it that, if Taiwan is handled well, US-China relations "will enjoy overall stability," according to a readout of their bilateral talks published by the official Xinhua news agency.

If not, however, the two countries risk "clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy," Xi said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

reserve bank of India, RBI

War turmoil drains Asian reserves with India, Philippines among hardest hit

LPG tankers, Strait of Hormuz, tanker, LPG ships

Japanese crude tanker emerges after going dark near Strait of Hormuz

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects an honour guard with US President Donald Trump during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China | REUTERS

Why Xi Jinping may choose patience over rushing into a deal with Trump

Rescuers work at the site of an Israeli strike on a car in Jiyeh area south of Beirut, Lebanon May 13, 2026 | REUTERS

Israeli drone strikes on vehicles in Lebanon kill 12, including 2 children

hantavirus cruise ship outbreak

Doctor who aided hantavirus patients on cruise ship cleared from isolation

Topics : Donald Trump Xi Jinping Trump-Xi meet Xi-Trump meet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2026 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayStocks To BuyIndia Gold PolicySuger Export Ban Hit ShareGold-Silver Price TodayAirtel Q4 Result PreviewPVR Inox Q4 ResultsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance