Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico has been crowned Miss Universe 2026, bringing the coveted international beauty pageant title back to her country at a historic edition of the competition.

The 75th edition of the global beauty pageant concluded at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on November 24 (local time), with the finale taking place in the early hours of November 25 (IST). Barreto, 27, emerged victorious among 116 contestants from across the world.

Her win also marks a milestone in the pageant's history, as she becomes the first married woman and mother to win the Miss Universe crown. She succeeds Mexico's Fátima Bosch, who won the title in 2025.

Who is Jennifer Barreto?

Born as Jennifer Abreu Mora on December 17, 1998, in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, Barreto is a model, beauty pageant winner, and social worker. She grew up in Isabela and completed part of her education in the nearby towns of San Sebastian and Aguadilla. While attending school, she also participated in volleyball.

Her accomplishments reach far beyond pageantry. Barreto possesses a bachelor's degree in research psychology along with 2 master's degrees—one in psychology and the other in clinical social work. Her educational qualifications and professional background have significantly influenced her contributions to community welfare.

Jennifer Barreto's became the first married woman to win Miss Universe 2026

Barreto's personal life has contributed to her remarkable achievement in a significant way. She is married to Yan Carlos Barreto Calderon, a sergeant in the United States Army hailing from Isabela, Puerto Rico. In 2019, the pair welcomed their daughter, Penelope, into the world.

Barreto's success positions her as the first married woman and mother to earn the title of Miss Universe, representing a notable moment in the history of the competition. Notably, her entry into the world of beauty pageants started during the summer of 2025.

Lacking past exposure to modeling or pageantry, she began her preparation for Miss Universe Puerto Rico and subsequently went on to stand for the municipality of San Sebastian in the competition of 2026.

Transitioning from supporting military families to achieving the status of a global beauty ambassador, Barreto's path has been anything but conventional.

India's Kaziah Liz Mejo eliminated from Miss Universe 2026

While Puerto Rico rejoiced in a momentous win, India's hopes of winning the Miss Universe title concluded much sooner in the contest. Kaziah Liz Mejo, who represented India at the 75th edition of Miss Universe, secured a place in the Top 30 but failed to advance to the Top 12.

The 19-year-old was among the contestants who progressed through the initial selection round but exited the competition before the evening gown segment.

India's wait for another Miss Universe crown continues. The country has won the title three times, with Sushmita Sen claiming it in 1994, Lara Dutta in 2000 and Harnaaz Sandhu in 2021.

When and where to watch Miss Universe 2026?

The Miss Universe 2026 grand finale was held on November 24 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the broadcast taking place in the early hours of November 25 in India.

Viewers who missed the live event can look for the coronation footage, highlights and other official coverage on the Miss Universe and Telemundo YouTube channels.