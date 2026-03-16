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Home / World News / Missile, drone strikes on 4 US airbases; Israeli raids in southern Lebanon

Missile, drone strikes on 4 US airbases; Israeli raids in southern Lebanon

The Iranian force also claimed that satellite imagery showed extensive damage to the targeted bases

warwar, iran

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of strikes in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon's National News Agency

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 6:26 AM IST

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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its naval forces carried out coordinated missile and drone strikes on four United States airbases at dawn on Sunday (local time), targeting key military infrastructure, Al Jazeera reported.

In a statement, the IRGC said the strikes targeted command centres, air traffic control towers and air defence facilities linked to US forces in the region.

"The IRGC Navy at dawn today, in several assault battalions, simultaneously struck four American terrorist airbases with precise and crushing blows," Al Jazeera reported the IRGC as saying, adding that missile and drone units targeted multiple sites associated with US military operations.

 

The Iranian force also claimed that satellite imagery showed extensive damage to the targeted bases.

"In recent days, according to published satellite images, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have destroyed more than 80 per cent of the strategic radars, key and vital points of the American terrorist bases," the IRGC said.

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Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes carried out a series of strikes in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.

The agency, according to Al Jazeera, said Israeli aircraft launched "a series of violent raids" targeting the town of Zibdin in the Nabatieh district on Sunday evening.

The previous strikes were also reported in the southern Lebanese towns of Hanin, Kfar, Aita al-Shaab and Yater.

Earlier, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) had claimed that the brother of a man behind the synagogue attack in the United States was a commander in Hezbollah.

In a post on X, the Israeli military on Sunday said intelligence findings linked the brother of the attacker in Michigan to Hezbollah.

The IDF said Ibrahim Muhammad Ghazali served as a commander responsible for weapons operations within the Badr Unit, which it said has launched hundreds of rockets toward Israeli civilian areas during the war.

According to the IDF, Ghazali was killed in an airstrike carried out by the Israeli Air Force on a Hezbollah military structure last week. It added that intelligence findings show his brother, Ayman Muhammad Ghazali, carried out the synagogue attack in Michigan on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Lebanon israel

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 6:26 AM IST

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