Modi, Trump hold 40-min call, discuss Hormuz blockade, energy deals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday had a nearly 40-minute phone conversation, during which they discussed the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as well as bilateral cooperation in various areas.

In a post on X, PM Modi said: "Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas. We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure."

Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas. We also discussed the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2026

According to news agency PTI, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said that several big-ticket deals, particularly in the energy sector, are expected between the two countries in the coming days and weeks.

India-US relations remain on a strong footing, with both sides continuing to engage closely on key strategic issues, Gor was quoted as saying by PTI.

He added that Trump told PM Modi: “I just want you to know we all love you.”

This marked the first interaction between the two leaders since the initial round of peace talks between the US and Iran in Islamabad, which failed to deliver an agreement after nearly 21 hours of negotiations. Meanwhile, speculation continues over a possible second round of talks between the US and Iran.

Modi and Trump had earlier spoken on February 2 to assess progress on a bilateral trade agreement, and again on March 24, when they reviewed the evolving situation in West Asia.