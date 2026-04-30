Mojtaba Khamenei says new phase ahead for Gulf, Strait of Hormuz after war
Iran's Supreme Leader signals a 'new phase' in the Gulf, raising concerns over Strait of Hormuz security and global oil supply disruptions
Reuters
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Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said in a published written message on Thursday that a new chapter for the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz has been taking shape since the Iran war with the United States and Israel broke out on February 28.
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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 4:29 PM IST