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Home / World News / Mojtaba Khamenei says new phase ahead for Gulf, Strait of Hormuz after war

Mojtaba Khamenei says new phase ahead for Gulf, Strait of Hormuz after war

Iran's Supreme Leader signals a 'new phase' in the Gulf, raising concerns over Strait of Hormuz security and global oil supply disruptions

Mojtaba

Mojtaba Khamenei | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 4:30 PM IST

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Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said in a published written message on Thursday that a new chapter for the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz has been taking shape since the Iran war with the United States and Israel broke out on February 28.
  

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Topics : US Iran tensions West Asia West Asia and the Gulf

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 4:29 PM IST

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