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Home / World News / Mojtaba Khamenei vows revenge for slain father, says it's demand of nation

Mojtaba Khamenei vows revenge for slain father, says it's demand of nation

Khamenei issued the message ​on the occasion ‌of funeral ceremonies for his ​father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, held months after he was killed ‌in the ​US-Israeli ‌airstrikes

Mojtaba Khamenei

Iran's ⁠Supreme Leader Ayatollah ​Mojtaba Khamenei | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 4:47 PM IST
Iran's ??Supreme Leader Ayatollah ​Mojtaba Khamenei said on Saturday ??that avenging his slain predecessor and father was "the demand ‌of the ​nation" and "must ​certainly" take place, according to ​a written message released on his Telegram account. 
Khamenei issued the message ​on the occasion ‌of funeral ceremonies for his ​father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, held months after he was killed ‌in the ​US-Israeli ‌airstrikes on February 28. 
"We pledge ‌to ??avenge the blood ​of the martyred leader and all the martyrs ​of these two wars from the ‌criminal and disgraced killers," Khamenei ‌said in the message.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

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Topics : US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions West Asia

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First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 4:47 PM IST

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