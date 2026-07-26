More than 250,000 people flee as wildfires spread across France, Spain

By Samy Adghirni and Clara Hernanz Lizarraga

More than 250,000 people fled towns and villages in Spain and France as uncontrolled wildfires moved ever closer to Madrid and Bordeaux, metropolitan areas that are home to more than 8 million people combined.

Authorities on Saturday ordered the immediate evacuation of some western suburbs of Bordeaux, a city in southwestern France famed for its wines. Bordeaux’s airport remains operational.

Some 197,000 people were evacuated in the Gironde and surrounding areas, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said at a press conference in Paris. On Saturday night, officials in Gironde ordered another 55,000 people to evacuate, according to Agence France-Presse. Almost 98,000 hectares (242,000 acres) of land have been scorched in the blazes, a record in France, he said.

Sophie Brocas, Gironde’s administrative head, issued a warning to people reluctant to leave their homes. More than 32,000 hectares have been burnt and 140 houses destroyed in the territory, she said, adding that the fire “is an ogre who can run very fast.”

A total of 1,500 military personnel will be deployed, starting Saturday evening, to “protect property and people,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement. An Airbus A400M military transport plane has been deployed to help contain the fires.

Evacuees have in many cases been taken to municipal sports centers as a precautionary measure, mostly to avoid exposure to stifling smoke.

Authorities will cut short the final stage of the Tour de France cycling race due to take place on Sunday to free up additional security forces to help with the fire emergency, Paris police and the tour organizers said in a joint statement on X.

“In a spirit of national solidarity with the affected territories and populations, it has been decided to adapt the route of the final stage connecting Thoiry to Paris,” they said. The cyclists will now race 89 kilometers (55 miles) instead of the 133 kilometers originally planned, they said.

In Spain, 30,000 people were evacuated across Ávila province and the region west of Madrid, after 63,000 were evacuated or told to stay indoors as of Friday night. Authorities expect two separate fires raging there to merge at some point.

The municipal government in Madrid closed off parts of the city’s main parks, telling people to keep away from trees as strong winds were forecast. No casualties have been reported so far.

“Our priority, our thinking, our aim, is for your lives, to save your lives and protect inhabited areas,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said at a press conference in the village of Cenicientos, in the fire zone about 80 kilometers from the capital. Unpredictable winds mean “we’re going to have a challenging few hours,” he said.

Madrid’s air-quality monitoring system recorded a sharp deterioration in the city’s west on Saturday morning, with the smell of smoke hanging in the air near the Royal Palace in central Madrid.

Five planes and two helicopters from the European Union’s disaster response fleet have joined the effort in France and four planes were set to arrive in Spain on Saturday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X. The bloc’s Copernicus Earth observation and monitoring program is providing emergency mapping to support the response in both countries, she said.

France and Spain have been at the epicenter of Europe’s wildfire season, which started earlier than normal and accelerated in recent weeks as successive heat waves baked vegetation, making it easier for flames to spread rapidly. Before the weekend, fires had burned more than 329,000 hectares across the continent, destroying crops and disrupting transport.

Fires that have ravaged the southwestern corner of the Madrid region, burning more than 9,000 hectares in their path, remained active and uncontrolled on Saturday, officials said. After reaching their most intense point on Friday afternoon, what had been three separate fronts merged into a single blaze that continued to spread in what regional authorities described as “beyond control capacity.”

Fires in Spain have so far passed through a NASA complex in Robledo de Chavela — one of three NASA Deep Space Network sites in the world — and a 12th century monastery in Pelayos de la Presa, next to where one of the fires originated. The blaze is now heading toward the towns of El Escorial and San Lorenzo de El Escorial, home to about 36,000 people and El Escorial, a 16th century palace that’s the world’s largest Renaissance building.

On Friday, French authorities ordered the evacuation of 110,000 residents and tourists after wildfires threatened to reach Cap Ferret, a popular tourist area west of Bordeaux.

The blazes have burned about 30,000 hectares and engulfed a number of houses in the Gironde department, according to local officials. In Landes department, further south, wildfires torched 2,600 hectares, leading to the evacuation of more than 23,000 people.

Last week was the worst for wildfires across Spain this year, according to the European Forest Fire Information System. A total of about 140,000 hectares have burnt in the country so far in 2026, more than three times the average for the past two decades.

Climate change is intensifying periods of extreme heat in Europe, the fastest-warming continent. Record-breaking heat and drought have fueled the worst start ever to the global wildfire season, with climate scientists warning that a developing El Niño could bring even harsher conditions later this summer.