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Home / World News / More than 30 people killed in US airstrikes: Iranian govt spokesperson

More than 30 people killed in US airstrikes: Iranian govt spokesperson

The comment from Fatemeh Mohajerani came as a Health Ministry spokesperson said more than 260 people had been wounded in overnight strikes in Iran

US-Iran, US, Iran

Iran during the war with the United States and Israel has only sporadically offered full casualty statistics | Image: Bloomberg

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 1:56 PM IST

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US airstrikes targeting Iran have killed more than 30 people in "recent days," an Iranian government spokesperson said Wednesday.

The comment from Fatemeh Mohajerani came as a Health Ministry spokesperson said more than 260 people had been wounded in overnight strikes in Iran.

It wasn't immediately clear what time period Mohajerani was referring to.

Iran during the war with the United States and Israel has only sporadically offered full casualty statistics.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Iran

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 1:56 PM IST

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