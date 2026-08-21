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Home / World News / More than 40 people dead after boat capsizes in northwestern Nigeria

More than 40 people dead after boat capsizes in northwestern Nigeria

The boat was carrying people who were heading to farms for work in Gorau town in the Goronyo local government area of the state

Nigeria boat accident, Nigeria boat capsize

Bodies of victims of a boat accident lie in the forecourt of a community mosque ahead of their burial in Gorau, Sokoto State, Nigeria, August 20, 2026 | REUTERS

AP Sokoto (Nigeria)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 10:39 AM IST

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A boat capsized Thursday in a river in Nigeria's northwestern Sokoto state, leaving more than 40 people dead, officials and residents said.

The boat was carrying people who were heading to farms for work in Gorau town in the Goronyo local government area of the state.

Samaila Garba, 55, said his 13-year-old granddaughter, Jamila Usman, was among those who died in the capsizing. He said he had counted 42 bodies of victims, most of them women and children.

Abdulkadir Yusuf, Sokoto state manager at the National Inland Waterways Authority, confirmed the deadly accident and said the death toll was 47.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Nigeria Nigerians Boat

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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 10:39 AM IST