Multiple people shot near festival in Ohio, police search for suspects

Multiple people were shot near a community street festival in Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police officers responded to a report of a person being shot near the Old West End Festival at about 5.30 pm. Upon arrival, they found multiple shooting victims, the police department said in a statement.

Several victims have been taken to nearby hospitals. Police did not provide further details on the injuries and how many people were shot.

Police are actively searching for suspects and the working to determine the circumstances of the shootings.

The Old West End Festival is a two-day celebration in Toledo's historic district that includes live music, food vendors, home tours and shopping.

The Toledo Police Department did not immediately respond to emails and phone messages Saturday evening seeking more information.