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Home / World News / Conflicts must be resolved through dialogue: Prez Murmu to Pezeshkian

Conflicts must be resolved through dialogue: Prez Murmu to Pezeshkian

Welcoming President Pezeshkian on his first visit to India, the president expressed appreciation for the support extended by Iran during India's Brics presidency

President Droupadi Murmu meets Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and reiterates India’s commitment to enduring peace and dialogue in West Asia.

President Droupadi Murmu during a meeting with her Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, in New Delhi. (@rashtrapatibhvn/X via PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2026 | 5:47 PM IST

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President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday met her Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian during which she reiterated India's commitment to the pursuit of enduring peace in the region and called for conflicts to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

President Murmu's remarks came amid escalating tensions in West Asia in view of fresh US airstrikes on Iranian targets as well as Washington's attempts to inflict economic strain on Tehran through crippling sanctions.

Welcoming President Pezeshkian on his first visit to India, the president expressed appreciation for the support extended by Iran during India's Brics presidency.

The two leaders discussed the long-standing bonds of friendship between Iran and India, including their strong cultural and people-to-people ties, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

 

The president reiterated India's commitment to the pursuit of enduring peace in the region and called for conflicts to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, it said.

The West Asia conflict began in late February this year.

Pezeshkian, who is here to participate in the Brics Summit, called on President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 12 2026 | 5:46 PM IST