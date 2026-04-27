Musk, Altman to face off in trial that may decide future of OpenAI

Elon Musk and Sam Altman will face off this week in a trial that could determine the future of OpenAI.

Musk alleges Altman and other leaders at OpenAI enriched themselves by abandoning its altruistic principles and converting to a for-profit company with billions of dollars in support from Microsoft Corp. OpenAI and Altman have accused Musk of harassment and say the real goal of the lawsuit is to undercut competition with his own startup that he cofounded in 2023, xAI.

The world’s richest person is seeking as much as $134 billion in damages from OpenAI and Microsoft - a stratospheric amount for a court case - all of which he pledged just this month to give to OpenAI’s charitable arm and not to himself or any of his companies. Musk also is asking the court to remove Altman and OpenAI President Greg Brockman from their leadership positions.

But the biggest threat to OpenAI is that Musk is seeking to restore the startup’s status as a full nonprofit research organisation by unwinding the for-profit restructuring that was completed in October. Altman pitched the conversion as critical to securing the vast amount of funding OpenAI needs to fulfill its mission of creating artificial general intelligence - or AGI - that will benefit humanity.

Critical moment

Such a shakeup to OpenAI’s C-suite or core structure could destabilise the company during a critical moment as it’s eyeing a much-anticipated public offering that could be one of the largest in history; the startup was last valued at $852 billion in March.

The brief, failed ouster of Altman in 2023 almost collapsed the ChatGPT maker, with investors pressing the board to bring back Altman and employees pledging to quit en masse if the CEO wasn’t reinstated.

Another disruption of that magnitude could stymie the company, leaving an opening for rivals to gain ground including xAI, the maker of the Grok chatbot that was recently acquired by SpaceX as Musk’s rocket ship company plans an IPO.

Microsoft also has a lot on the line, as the restructuring of OpenAI gave the software giant a 27 per cent stake in the startup.

Resurgent competition

Regardless of the outcome, the two years the legal fight has been playing out and the three-week trial amount to a lengthy distraction for OpenAI and its staff at a time when it faces resurgent competition.

The trial will resurface years-old drama over the actions of OpenAI’s leaders and whether they’ve adhered to their mission to benefit the public in the startup’s rapid expansion to become one of the worlds’ most valuable, powerful companies leading the global AI boom.

Jury selection is scheduled for Monday, and opening arguments and testimony are expected to start on Tuesday. The case has been divided into two phases: The first will focus on the veracity of Musk’s allegations about the defendants - OpenAI, Altman, Brockman and Microsoft. The second will determine an appropriate remedy if the jury and judge find in Musk’s favor.

Microsoft will be defending itself against Musk’s claims that it aided the abandonment of OpenAI’s mission when it invested $13 billion in the startup starting in 2019.

OpenAI’s argument

OpenAI has argued that Musk’s claims are unfair because he was initially on-board for a for-profit pivot and at one point pitched having Tesla absorb the startup as part of a conversion.

OpenAI countersued Musk a year ago, accusing him of weaponizing legal claims, social media posts and news stories to try to sabotage the startup’s success. Those claims are still pending but won’t be part of the trial.

Microsoft, meanwhile, has argued that its investment in OpenAI was critical to funding the development of cutting-edge technology and has rejected Musk’s allegation that it “aided and abetted” a betrayal of the startup’s founding mission.Musk’s complaint in November 2024 listed 26 claims, but several were dismissed, others were abandoned and some were put on hold until after the trial. Both Musk and Altman are expected to testify during the first phase of the proceedings.