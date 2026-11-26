Elon Musk has pledged to give every child in the US two shares of SpaceX , doubling his earlier commitment and bringing the giveaway’s estimated value to more than $18 billion.

The shares would include one newly issued Class A common share from SpaceX and another contributed personally by Musk. The billionaire announced the pledge in a post on X, saying, “Every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from me personally.”

ALSO READ: Data centres in space? SpaceX gets approval for a million-satellite network According to a Reuters report, the pledge would cover around 72 million children under the age of 18 in the US. Based on SpaceX’s closing share price of $127.44 on Wednesday, the total value of the proposed distribution is estimated at approximately $18.35 billion.

How is Musk’s pledge linked to Trump Accounts?

The latest announcement follows a commitment by SpaceX earlier on Wednesday to contribute one newly issued Class A common share to every currently active Trump Account, a tax-advantaged investment programme designed to help American children build long-term savings. Musk said he would personally match the company’s contribution.

However, it remains unclear whether the broader pledge covering every child in the US will be fulfilled through Trump Accounts.

Trump Accounts are designed to give children an early stake in the stock market. The programme is intended to help build long-term wealth through investments made on their behalf.

Who else has contributed to Trump Accounts?

SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell and her husband have also pledged SpaceX shares to the initiative. Reuters reported that their commitment covers more than 2 million children under the Trump Accounts programme.

The latest pledge is roughly three times the size of the previously record-breaking contribution of $6.25 billion made to Trump Accounts by Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell and his wife, Susan Dell.