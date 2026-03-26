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Home / World News / Elon Musk's X loses case alleging advertiser boycott of its platform

Elon Musk's X loses case alleging advertiser boycott of its platform

The order is the latest rejection of attempts by organisations and politicians to force advertisers and social media platforms to loosen content restrictions

X

US court throws out Musk's X suit claiming advertiser boycott of platform (Photo: Bloomberg)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 11:34 PM IST

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By Madlin Mekelburg
  The World Federation of Advertisers, Nestle SA, Shell Plc and a handful of other companies won dismissal of a lawsuit filed by Elon Musk’s X over claims that they orchestrated an advertising boycott of the social media platform after the billionaire purchased it. 
US District Judge Jane Boyle, in a ruling Thursday, granted a request by the companies to dismiss the lawsuit, saying Musk’s company had failed to demonstrate it had been harmed as a result of an antitrust violation, even if X saw reduced revenue or was forced to cut prices for advertisers.
 
“X has not alleged that the boycott against it allows or is intended to allow a competing social media company to corner the supply market for online advertising space,” the Texas federal judge wrote. “A construction of X’s antitrust claim as one restraining it from competing with fellow social media companies is not ‘injury of the type the antitrust laws were intended to prevent.’”
 
 
The order is the latest rejection of attempts by organizations and politicians to force advertisers and social media platforms to loosen content restrictions. In August, Boyle dismissed a separate suit against the World Federation of Advertisers filed by the video-sharing platform Rumble Inc., which is popular with conservatives and hosts President Donald Trump’s Truth Social. 

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Representatives of X and the WFA didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
 
In the X case, the companies had argued in court filings that they all reacted independently to changes implemented by Musk that allowed unchecked antisemitic content and other toxic commentary to circulate on the platform. 
 
The advertising business at the platform formerly known as Twitter suffered following Musk’s $44 billion takeover of the company three years ago and his decision to eliminate some rules and policies governing content in the name of promoting free speech. In August 2024, X sued the World Federation of Advertisers over the mass exodus and later added several individual companies as defendants.
 
Those companies include CVS Health Corp., Mars Inc., Lego A/S, Pinterest Inc., Orsted A/S, Colgate-Palmolive Co. and Tyson Foods Inc.
 
The case is X v. World Federation of Advertisers, 7:24-cv-00114, US District Court, Northern District of Texas (Wichita Falls).

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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 11:34 PM IST

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