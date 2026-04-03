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Home / World News / Myanmar parliament elects ruling general Min Aung Hlaing as new president

Myanmar parliament elects ruling general Min Aung Hlaing as new president

The move marks a nominal return to an elected government but is widely considered to be an effort to keep the army in power

Myanmar, Min Aung Hlaing

Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing | File Photo: REUTERS

AP Bangkok
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2026 | 12:59 PM IST

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Myanmar's parliament on Friday elected Min Aung Hlaing, a general who ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in 2021 and kept an iron grip on power for the past five years, as the country's new president.

The move marks a nominal return to an elected government but is widely considered to be an effort to keep the army in power after an election organised by the military that opponents and independent observers deemed neither free nor fair.

Min Aung Hlaing was one of three nominees for the president's post, but was virtually guaranteed the job as lawmakers from military-backed parties and appointed members from the army hold a commanding majority in parliament.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi Parliament military power

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First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 12:59 PM IST

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