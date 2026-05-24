Who was Nasire Best, White House shooter who claimed he was 'Jesus'?

A man opened fire near a White House security checkpoint on Saturday, in what was the third incident of gunfire in the vicinity of President Donald Trump in the past month. The man, identified as Nasire Best, 21, was later shot dead by officers in return fire.

According to US media reports, Best had previous encounters with the agency and had earlier been arrested near the presidential complex.

Previous Secret Service encounters

According to CNN, court records show that Best had earlier encounters with the Secret Service, including one instance in which he was involuntarily committed to a psychiatric hospital.

A court affidavit cited by CNN said officers had encountered Best several times near the White House last summer. The document said he was “known to the Secret Service” for “walking around the White House complex inquiring how to gain access at various entry points".

Best was involuntarily committed on June 26, 2025, for “obstructing vehicle entry” to part of the White House complex, the court records said.

CBS reported that Best had been living in Washington, DC, for about 18 months before the shooting.

Best claimed he was 'Jesus Christ'

According to CNN, Best was arrested in July 2025 after he attempted to enter a different White House checkpoint without authorisation and did not follow officers’ commands to stop.

Records cited by the Associated Press said Best “claimed he was Jesus Christ” and told officers that he wanted to be arrested. CNN also reported that Best made the claim during the July 10, 2025 incident, when he ignored warning signs and entered a restricted area outside the White House.

An initial hearing was held after that arrest, and a “Pretrial Stay Away Order” was issued. Such orders typically bar a defendant from going near a person or area before trial. A bench warrant was later issued in August after a notice of “noncompliance” against Best, who did appear for a subsequent hearing.

Social media posts under scrutiny

CNN reported that social media accounts belonging to Best included one post that appeared to threaten violence against Trump. Another post said, “I’m actually the son of God.”

Authorities have not publicly announced a motive. FBI Director Kash Patel said on social media that agency personnel were at the scene and that officials would update the public as they were able.