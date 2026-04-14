Tuesday, April 14, 2026 | 07:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 'National resistance' shattered enemy dream of Iran's collapse: Pezeshkian

'National resistance' shattered enemy dream of Iran's collapse: Pezeshkian

Pezeshkian asserted that the enemies' objective of destabilising Iran had failed, as the Iranian people demonstrated significant resistance and perseverance

Masoud Pezeshkian, Masoud, Pezeshkian, Iran President

Iranian President also held discussions on regional security during a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 7:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a rare statement amid the escalating conflict, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday (local time) said that the country's "national resistance" has thwarted foreign attempts to force Iran's collapse, highlighting what he described as the nation's steadfastness during the ongoing regional tensions, Iranian State Media Press TV reported.

Pezeshkian asserted that the "enemies'" objective of destabilising Iran had failed, as the Iranian people demonstrated significant "resistance and perseverance" throughout what he termed an "imposed war."

The Iranian President also held discussions on regional security during a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, during which he claimed that what he described as unreasonable demands by the United States had hindered progress in recent talks between Washington and Tehran held in Pakistan.

 

"We have clearly stated the ceasefire conditions and remain committed to them," Pezeshkian told Macron, Press TV reported. "The US's excessive demands prevented reaching an agreement. Iran will continue negotiations only within the framework of international law," he added.

Referring to recent remarks by US President Donald Trump regarding the blockade of Iranian ports, particularly along the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz, Pezeshkian warned of broader global implications. "Threatening the Strait of Hormuz will have widespread consequences for the world," he said.

Also Read

US Navy

US Navy maintains presence in West Asia, may participate Iran blockade

crude oil, oil

Oil slips in early trade as US-Iran dialogue hopes ease supply concerns

Israel, Hezbollah

Hezbollah won't abide by any agreements from Lebanon-Israel talks in US

Donald Trump

Trump threatens to 'kill' Iranian warships that get near US blockade

US, Iran

US, Iran mull second meeting in attempt to revive ceasefire talks

Meanwhile, Pezeshkian on Monday has indicated that Tehran remains open to reaching an agreement with the United States, provided Washington "abandons its totalitarianism" and respects the rights of the Iranian people.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian said, "If the American government abandons its totalitarianism and respects the rights of the Iranian nation, ways to reach an agreement will certainly be found. I commend the members of the negotiating team, especially my dear brother Mr. Dr. Qalibaf, and say, "God gives you strength."

The remarks come amid renewed diplomatic engagement involving Iran and regional stakeholders, including discussions hosted in Pakistan under the framework of the "Islamabad Talks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kim Jong Un

North Korea's Kim Jong Un supervises missile tests from his naval destroyer

Sam Altman

Texas man charged with attempted murder in attack on Sam Altman's home

US immigration

US ICE arrests former Brazilian intelligence chief Alexandre Ramagem

Trump marks 1st anniversary of 'no tax on tips' with McDonald's delivery

Trump marks 1st anniversary of 'no tax on tips' with McDonald's delivery

Pakistan Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb

Pakistan weighs multi-source financing to sustain reserves after UAE move

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Iran

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayStocks to watch todayStock Market CrashIMD Weather UpdateStrait of Hormuz BlockadeNoida Protest NewsIPL 2026, SRH vs RR Playing 11Personal Finance