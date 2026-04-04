Nato chief Mark Rutte to meet Donald Trump as he mulls alliance exit

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte is preparing for a high-stakes meeting with President Donald Trump next week, amid growing American dissatisfaction over the alliance's perceived lack of support regarding the conflict in Iran.

According to a press release issued on Friday, Rutte's itinerary also includes discussions with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. The scheduled talks come at a critical juncture, as Trump has openly questioned the utility of the 77-year-old military pact.

The President has indicated he is contemplating a withdrawal from the alliance, citing the underwhelming response from European partners toward his military campaign. Specifically, the American leader has lambasted member states for restricting access to bases on their lands and for their reluctance to spearhead operations aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

The alliance confirmed that the Secretary General will meet with Trump on April 8, followed by sessions with Rubio and Hegseth. Additionally, the Nato chief is slated to deliver an address at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation Institute on April 9.

Trump's rhetoric remains sharp; in an interview published Wednesday, he told The Telegraph, "I was never swayed by Nato. I always knew they were a paper tiger." Since the outbreak of hostilities in Iran, he has repeatedly targeted European allies for failing to back the joint military operations involving Israel.

A primary source of the President's ire is the refusal of traditional partners to intervene in the Strait of Hormuz. The strategic waterway, through which a vast amount of global oil is transported, has been effectively closed by Iran since the onset of the war.

The hint that Washington might exit the alliance has triggered significant alarm across Europe. Following the publication of Trump's remarks, Finnish President Alexander Stubb initiated a phone call with the President on Wednesday to engage in a "constructive discussion" regarding the future of the military bloc.