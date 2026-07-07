Nato showcases big arms deals in Ankara before summit with Donald Trump

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) leaders on Tuesday began unveiling arms deals worth tens of billions of dollars in Turkey, signalling that they are responding to United States (US) calls to increase defence spending ahead of a summit with US President Donald Trump.

At a defence industry forum in Ankara, Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte announced a series of initiatives, with the cumulative value of the deals displayed on a large screen.

Rutte called for a defence industry "revolution" across the alliance, citing Russia's rapidly expanding military spending, as well as security challenges posed by China, North Korea and Iran.

"We don't have the luxury of time. We need capabilities now to ensure we remain ready. The security situation demands it," Rutte said. "The hum of machinery must become a roar."

He urged Western defence manufacturers to accelerate investment, expand production capacity and work with governments on long-term procurement plans.

Europe's defence industry has often been criticised as fragmented and burdened by bureaucracy and competition among companies and governments, making the region more dependent on US-made weapons.

The announcements, largely kept under wraps until the summit, included European countries purchasing surveillance drones from US defence contractor Northrop Grumman and Nato buying aircraft from Sweden's Saab.

Saab shares rose more than 5 per cent, making them among Europe's top gainers, after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock on expectations that the company would benefit from Europe's rearmament drive.

US defence company Lockheed Martin and Germany's Rheinmetall also signed a draft agreement to jointly manufacture ATACMS missiles in Germany, marking the first production of the short-range ballistic missile outside the United States.

Rutte said Nato allies would invest more than $40 billion over the next five years to strengthen anti-drone capabilities.

The announcements follow repeated criticism by Trump that European allies have underinvested in defence and relied too heavily on the United States through Nato. Trump reiterated that message in a video posted on Truth Social ahead of the summit, urging Europe to spend more on its own security.

Trump renews Greenland claim

Trump said on Tuesday that Greenland should be controlled by the United States rather than Denmark.

His repeated assertions that Washington should acquire or control Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, have strained relations with Copenhagen — both founding Nato members — and drawn criticism across Europe. The issue has since shifted to diplomatic discussions.

"That should be controlled by the US, not by Denmark," Trump told reporters during a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Trump also suggested the dispute had affected his relationship with Nato.

"That's what hurt my relationship with Nato, because Greenland doesn't help Denmark. Denmark doesn't spend money to really help Greenland, but it's an important part for the US, and it's surrounded by Chinese ships and Russian ships, and that's not going to happen," he said.

Nine countries back global defence bank

Nine countries have committed to supporting a new global defence bank, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Tuesday.

In a statement issued at the Nato summit in Ankara, Carney said Albania, Belgium, Greece, Latvia, Luxembourg, Romania, Turkey and Ukraine had joined Canada in backing the proposed Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB).

The participating countries will define the institution's initial policies and governance framework. The bank aims to raise up to $134 billion in low-cost financing to strengthen the defence capabilities of allied nations.

Canada has led efforts to establish the DSRB this year and had been seeking commitments from around 10 countries ahead of the summit.

"Canada is leading to build the foundations of our collective security. The DSRB will unlock investment, strengthen our defence industrial base, and ensure that Canada and our Allies have the capacity to meet the challenges of a more dangerous and divided world together," Carney said.