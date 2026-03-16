Nebius signs AI infrastructure deals with Meta worth up to $27 bn

Amsterdam-based AI infrastructure firm Nebius Group said on Monday it has agreed with Meta Platforms to provide the social media giant with $12 billion worth of AI computing capacity across multiple locations by 2027.

Under the agreement, Meta will also buy an additional $15 billion worth of capacity planned by Nebius over the coming five years if it is not sold to other customers, giving the contract a total value of up to $27 billion, Nebius said.

Last week, Nvidia said it would invest $2 billion to buy an 8.3 per cent stake in Nebius, which uses Nvidia chips in its data centers.

Nasdaq-listed Nebius shares, which closed at $112.50 on Friday, have risen 35 per cent so far this year, giving it a market capitalization of $28.6 billion.

DATACENTER RACE

The deal is the latest example of U.S. tech giants' efforts to supplement their own AI data-centre build-outs by locking in scarce GPU and power capacity from "neocloud" providers like Nebius.

Unlike large cloud firms that serve a broad range of industries, AI specialists like Nebius and U.S. competitor CoreWeave mostly focus on tech customers, but aim to become major cloud service providers in their own right.

Nebius CEO Arkady Volozh said the latest Meta deal would help "accelerate the build-out and growth of our core AI cloud business." Nebius signed an initial $3 billion deal with Meta in November and a $17.4 billion deal with Microsoft in September.

In February, the fast-growing Nebius reported a fourth quarter net loss of $250 million on revenue of $228 million, and said it expected revenue to hit an annualized run rate of between $7 billion and $9 billion by the end of this year, from $1.25 billion at the end of 2025. The company said on Monday that 2026 guidance remains unchanged.