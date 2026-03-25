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Home / World News / 'Negotiating with yourselves?': Iranian military mocks Trump's claim

'Negotiating with yourselves?': Iranian military mocks Trump's claim

This came shortly after the Trump administration sent a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran

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An Iranian military spokesperson mocked US attempts at a ceasefire deal (Photo: Reuters)

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

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An Iranian military spokesperson mocked US attempts at a ceasefire deal Wednesday, insisting that the Americans were only negotiating with themselves.

Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for the Iranian military's Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, made the statement in a prerecorded video aired on state television.

"The strategic power you used to talk about has turned into a strategic failure," he said. "The one claiming to be a global superpower would have already gotten out of this mess if it could. Don't dress up your defeat as an agreement. Your era of empty promises has come to an end."  He added: "Have your internal conflicts reached the point where you are negotiating with yourselves?"  Zolfaghari's statement came shortly after the Trump administration sent a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran through Pakistan.

 

"Our first and last word has been the same from day one, and it will stay that way: Someone like us will never come to terms with someone like you," Zolfaghari said. "Not now, not ever.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

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