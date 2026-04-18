Negotiations not weakness, country reclaimed its sovereignty: Lebanese prez

President Joseph Aoun on Friday struck a defiant tone in his first address since a US-brokered ceasefire took hold, saying he wants Lebanon to chart its own course after weeks of war between Israel and Hezbollah.

The president said he wants to see Lebanon "flourishing, not committing suicide".

He condemned Hezbollah's rocket fire into northern Israel that triggered the latest round of fighting, and criticised Iran's role in arming and backing the group.

He framed both as violations of Lebanese sovereignty, and again vowed to disarm non-state groups, including Hezbollah.

In a pointed response to Hezbollah's criticism of Lebanon's direct talks with Israel and claims that Beirut lacks leverage, Aoun said the country will make its own decisions and stand by demands shared across Lebanese society, not ones dictated by Iran or its allies.

"There will be no concessions to any principle, no infringement of the sovereignty of this country," he said.

Aoun also reiterated calls for Israel to halt attacks, withdraw troops, release detainees and allow displaced people to return.

Meanwhile, the US State Department said President Donald Trump's announced prohibition on Israeli strikes inside Lebanon applies only to offensive attacks and not to actions taken in self-defence, and referred to the third point of Wednesday's agreement by Israel and Lebanon.

That point says "Israel shall preserve its right to take all necessary measures in self-defence, at any time, against planned, imminent, or ongoing attacks." It adds that Israel "will not carry out any offensive military operations against Lebanese targets, including civilian, military, and other state targets, in the territory of Lebanon by land, air, and sea." With the ceasefire only a few hours old, Israel has already launched at least one deadly drone strike in southern Lebanon, according to the health ministry there. During the previous ceasefire, Israel struck what it said were Hezbollah targets almost daily.