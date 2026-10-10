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Home / World News / Neither Putin nor Trump wanted to hang up first, says Kremlin aide

Neither Putin nor Trump wanted to hang up first, says Kremlin aide

The Kremlin said most of the conversation focused on efforts to resolve the war in Ukraine. Putin also downplayed the likelihood of three-way peace talks resuming soon

trump putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump (File Photo: White House)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2026 | 8:33 PM IST
A conversation on Friday between President Vladimir ??Putin and US President Donald Trump ​was "very substantive and friendly" and neither leader wanted to be the first to end ??the call, Russian news agency Interfax quoted a Kremlin aide as saying.
 
During the call, the presidents agreed that Russia would supply diesel to the ‌US and global markets to ​lower fuel prices, prompting an ​unexpected temporary easing of US sanctions on Russian fuel that has ​dismayed Ukraine.
 
The Kremlin said most of the conversation focused on efforts to resolve the war in Ukraine. Putin also downplayed the likelihood of three-way peace talks resuming soon.
 
 
Interfax cited Kremlin foreign policy ​aide Yuri Ushakov on Saturday as saying the conversation lasted an hour ‌and a half.
 
"Neither wanted to be the first to ​hang up," he said. "They hung up simultaneously, literally at the same time."

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Kyiv is relying on US support in negotiations to end the war. After news ‌of the call broke on ​Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ‌condemned the diesel deal in unusually blunt terms, calling it a "weak ‌decision" ??and "an investment in a war that must be ended."
 
The West ​imposed sanctions, including restrictions on Russian energy imports, after Moscow launched the full-scale war in Ukraine in February 2022. ​Efforts to end the fighting have so far stalled, partly over Russia's demand for four Ukrainian regions it does ‌not fully control.
 
On Friday, negotiators from the US, Ukraine and ‌European countries held talks in Miami aimed at reaching agreement on a unified peace proposal in the coming weeks that could be presented to Russia, according to a person familiar with the discussions. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

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First Published: Oct 10 2026 | 8:33 PM IST