Nepal to now bury unidentified flood victims after preserving DNA samples

Nepal will begin burying unidentified and unclaimed bodies of flood victims after preserving DNA samples and other evidence that could help establish their identities, Prime Minister Balendra Shah said on Saturday.

In a social media post, Shah said 675 bodies had been recovered from different locations in Rasuwa, Dhading, Nuwakot, Chitwan, Tanahun, Gorkha, Nawalparasi East and Nawalparasi West.

Only bodies that could not be identified would be handled by the government, while those identified by their families were being handed over to relatives, he said. DNA samples and other identifying evidence would be preserved before unidentified bodies were buried or otherwise managed.

The floods struck the Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa on August 26, causing extensive loss of life and damage to property and infrastructure along the river corridor, including in Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading, according to The Kathmandu Post.

Shah said search, rescue, treatment, relief and communications restoration operations had been intensified after the disaster, with federal, provincial and local authorities coordinating the response.

Why identifying Nepal flood victims has become difficult

According to a report in The Kathmandu Post, many bodies were swept dozens of kilometres downstream from the flood's epicentre in Rasuwa, while others were recovered mutilated or as partial remains after being buried in mud and debris.

Deputy Inspector General Abi Narayan Kafle, spokesperson for Nepal Police, said many bodies had been recovered as mutilated, partial or severed remains, making visual identification particularly difficult.

Also Read | Swept away, buried: Nepal flood survivors recall desperate escapes Bodies have also been recovered far downstream, creating logistical problems for police and forensic teams seeking to match them with reports of missing people.

Police teams clean the recovered remains, conduct inquests and take photographs before attempting identification, the report said.

Nepal issues directive for unidentified bodies

The government has issued an emergency directive under Section 22(a) of the Nepal Police Act, 1955, for handling unidentified and unclaimed bodies when normal storage and identification procedures cannot cope with the scale of a disaster, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Under the procedure, authorities must first attempt to establish identities through public notices, social media and national media. Forensic teams can use thumbprints, iris scans, dental records, forensic imaging and DNA to assist identification.

Each recovered body is to be assigned a permanent identification number. Jewellery, cash, clothing, identity documents and other belongings are to be sealed and stored separately under the corresponding tracking number.

Also Read | Over 275 Indians remain missing after Nepal-Tibet flash floods, 108 rescued Photographs and other identifying records are also to be digitally archived.

If identification remains impossible and storage capacity is exhausted, a district-level management committee headed by the chief district officer can authorise burial in coordination with local governments.

Records including DNA samples, photographs, physical descriptions, autopsy and inquest documents, burial dates and exact burial locations will be retained so that remains can be located if families establish an identity later, according to Kafle.

Chitwan mortuaries overwhelmed by 233 recovered bodies

The pressure is particularly acute in Chitwan, where 233 bodies have been recovered from riverbanks and surrounding areas, The Kathmandu Post reported. Only four had been identified as of Saturday.

Public and private hospitals in the district can together store about 50 bodies, forcing authorities to use temporary facilities and prepare for burials.

The Chitwan District Security Committee has selected a public site at Devghat in Bharatpur Metropolitan City-1 for burial after DNA samples are collected from the remains.

A 40-member medical team, including seven forensic pathologists and seven dental surgeons, has been carrying out identification work, the report said.