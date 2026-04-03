Nepal court grants 2-day remand to former PM KP Oli in Gen-Z protest case

A court in Nepal has granted two-days remand to former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli for the atrocities committed during the Gen-Z protest last September.

The bench of Judge Purushottam Khatiwada Kshetri at the Kathmandu District Court issued the order allowing investigators to continue the probe.

Oli, who was arrested last Saturday, has begun giving his statement on Thursday in connection with the casualties that occurred during the Gen-Z Movement held on September 8 and 9, 2025.

Currently undergoing treatment at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Oli is being questioned by a joint team from the Kathmandu District Police Range and the District Government Attorney's Office.

Since his statement recording has not been completed, the court has permitted authorities to keep him in custody for two additional days.

Police said the former prime minister is unlikely to be discharged from the hospital immediately due to multiple health issues. As a result, investigators have been taking his statement at the hospital.

According to police spokesperson Pawan Kumar Bhattarai, doctors have advised against discharging Oli at the moment, prompting investigators to conduct the questioning at the hospital.

Oli was arrested at his residence in Gundu last Saturday and was admitted to the hospital the following day.

Meanwhile, former home minister Ramesh Lekhak remains in custody at the Kathmandu District Police Range, where his statement is being recorded. His statement process at the nearby government attorney's office has already been completed.

Police had earlier obtained a five-day remand from the Kathmandu District Court after presenting both Oli and Lekhak before the court. A new remand extension was sought on Thursday.

Lekhak's second remand was obtained through a video call from custody, while Oli had also secured his first remand from the hospital.

A probe commission led by former judge Gauri Bahadur Karki had been formed to investigate the violence and casualties during the Gen-Z movement in Bhadra. Both leaders were arrested following the commission's recommendation.