Poisoning trekkers for profit: Inside Nepal's fake helicopter rescue scam

Helicopter rescues in Nepal’s high mountains play a critical role during emergencies. In the Himalayas, where oxygen levels are low and weather can change quickly, airlifting trekkers to Kathmandu can often save lives.

However, a report by The Kathmandu Post reveals that this emergency system is being misused through a large insurance fraud network. The alleged scam involves trekking guides, hospitals, helicopter companies and middlemen.

First exposed in 2018, Nepal's Police Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) said the fraud has continued and even expanded over the years.

What is the modus operandi of the scammers?

The scheme often begins with a staged medical emergency during trekking expeditions.

In some cases, trekkers who have completed demanding hikes, such as an Everest Base Camp trek, are offered an easier way to return. Instead of walking down for several days, guides suggest pretending to be ill so that a helicopter evacuation can be arranged.

Another method involves exploiting altitude sickness fears. At heights above 3,000 metres, mild symptoms such as headaches or reduced oxygen levels are common. Usually, these symptoms improve with rest or descent. But CIB investigators say some guides and hotel workers deliberately frighten tourists by warning that their condition could quickly become fatal. In certain cases, medicines like Diamox are given along with large amounts of water to trigger symptoms that appear severe enough to justify a rescue, the news report said.

Police also documented at least one instance in which baking powder was mixed into food to make tourists feel sick, the news report said.

How are insurance companies defrauded?

A single helicopter flight may carry several passengers. However, investigators said separate invoices are sent to each traveller’s insurance provider as if every passenger had a private helicopter charter. For example, a flight costing around $4,000 may be billed as three or four individual rescues, inflating the total claim to more than $10,000.

Fake flight documents, passenger lists and load sheets are prepared to support the claims. Hospitals also create medical records showing that trekkers received treatment they never actually needed, the news report said.

Investigators found cases where discharge summaries were issued using digital signatures of senior doctors who were not involved in the treatment.

ALSO READ: Over 850 trekkers and guides rescued after Mount Everest blizzard One hospital employee admitted during questioning that he had used an old X-ray report from his own medical file to fabricate records for foreign patients seeking insurance reimbursement.

Who benefits from the scheme?

The police said the network operates through a commission-based system that rewards every participant in the chain. Hospitals share 20 to 25 per cent of insurance payments with trekking companies that refer patients.

Another similar share is paid to helicopter rescue operators. Guides and tour companies gain from inflated invoices, while in some cases tourists themselves are offered financial incentives to cooperate.

How large is the fraud?

According to the CIB investigation, the scale of the fraud is significant. Between 2022 and 2025, authorities reviewed 4,782 foreign patients treated at hospitals suspected of involvement. Among these, 171 cases were confirmed to be fraudulent rescues, the news report said.

Financial records show that a hospital in Kathmandu received more than $15.8 million linked to such cases, while another hospital received over $1.2 million.

Helicopter companies were also involved. A company conducted 171 fake rescues among 1,248 flights and claimed around $10.3 million from insurers, while another carried out 75 such rescues and claimed $8.2 million, the news report said.

Were trekkers always victims?

Authorities say not all tourists involved in the scheme were unaware of the fraud. Some trekkers appear to have knowingly taken part. Investigators found a WhatsApp chat between a German trekker and a helicopter company executive in which the tourist complained about being charged twice for the same rescue. The operator admitted a duplicate charge may have occurred and offered a refund.

At the same time, some trekkers say they were misled. Two Canadian tourists filed a complaint in 2025, claiming they were pressured into an unnecessary evacuation. They alleged that hospitals exaggerated their condition and ordered costly scans and intensive care to justify insurance claims, the news report said.

Why are insurance claims hard to verify?

Travel insurance companies usually need to be informed before a rescue happens. But in the Himalayas, poor phone signals and remote locations make this difficult. By the time insurers are contacted, the helicopter rescue is often already done and the trekker is in a hospital in Kathmandu.

Insurers then rely on local assistance companies in Nepal to check bills, medical reports and flight details, the news report said. This system can hide fraud because these local firms operate in the same network as hospitals and rescue operators. Trekking companies, hospitals and helicopter firms all have financial incentives, which can lead to inflated claims.

Why did earlier reforms fail to stop the fraud?

After the scam was first revealed in 2018, Nepal’s government set up a committee to investigate the issue. The panel reviewed the role of helicopter companies, hospitals and trekking agencies involved in rescue operations.

The committee suggested stricter rules for reporting rescue flights and medical treatments. It also recommended that trekking companies should be legally responsible for their clients during trips.

However, investigators now say many of these reforms were not properly implemented. As a result, the fraudulent activities continued for years, the news report said.

What action has been taken now?

The latest probe began after a complaint in September 2025 by a citizen group called 'Deshbhakta Gen Z'. On March 12, the CIB charged 32 people under organised crime laws. Nine suspects have been arrested, while others are still absconding. Those accused include helicopter company staff as well as doctors and hospital administrators.

Investigators also found CCTV footage showing tourists drinking beer at a cafe while hospital records claimed they were receiving treatment.

The case has raised concerns among international insurers and travel companies. Authorities say the fraud involved several businesses working together.

Now, as the spring 2026 Mount Everest climbing season begins, stronger monitoring of rescue operations and strict penalties will be key to preventing such scams in the future.