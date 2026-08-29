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Home / World News / Nepal flash floods: Death toll reaches 626, nearly 2,000 still missing

Nepal flash floods: Death toll reaches 626, nearly 2,000 still missing

Nearly 2,500 stranded people have been evacuated by rescue teams in Nepal as search and relief operations continued for a fourth day on Saturday

Nepal Flood, Flood

Dhading: A swollen river flows through a flood-affected area in the aftermath of the flash floods, in Dhading, Nepal. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2026 | 11:09 AM IST

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The death toll from flash floods in central Nepal rose to 626 on Saturday, with more bodies being recovered and nearly 2,000 people still missing following the disaster.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said the bodies were recovered from eight districts of the Himalayan nation.

According to the NDRRMA, 233 bodies were recovered from Chitwan, 158 from Nawalparasi East, 51 from Nuwakot, 48 from Gorkha, 47 from Nawalparasi West, 45 from Dhading, 31 from Tanahu and 13 from Rasuwa.

The flash floods swept through Rasuwa and other parts of central Nepal on Wednesday, causing loss of life and widespread damage to settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure, while leaving nearly 2,000 people missing.

 

Nearly 2,500 stranded people have been evacuated by rescue teams in Nepal as search and relief operations continued for a fourth day on Saturday.

On Friday, the NDRRMA said rising water levels at the flash flood site increased the risk of another flood in the area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Nepal Floods Natural Disasters

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First Published: Aug 29 2026 | 11:09 AM IST