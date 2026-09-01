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Home / World News / Nepal flash floods: Death toll rises to 987, nearly 3,900 still missing

Nepal flash floods: Death toll rises to 987, nearly 3,900 still missing

Security forces have intensified search and rescue operations across eight affected districts as authorities continue to recover bodies following the devastating flash floods

Nepal Flood, Flood

This satellite image provided by Vantor shows destruction at Syapru Besi, Nepal on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 1:11 PM IST

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The death toll from the devastating flash flood in Nepal rose to 987 on Tuesday, with security forces recovering more bodies from different parts of the country, officials said.

The authorities estimate that 3,916 people, including 583 foreigners, remain unaccounted for as security personnel, including those from the Nepal Army, intensify search and rescue operations in the affected areas.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), 321 bodies were recovered from Chitwan, 216 from Nawalparasi East, 170 from Nawalparasi West and 95 from Nuwakot.

Similarly, 65 bodies were recovered from Gorkha, 55 from Dhading, 38 from Tanahun and 27 from Rasuwa.

 

The flash flood has affected eight districts, the NDRRMA said, adding that of the 279 people injured, 168 have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Nepal India Nepal ties Floods

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 1:08 PM IST