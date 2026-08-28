Friday, August 28, 2026 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchNifty IT indexNepal New Floods WarningAther Energy sharesFederal-Mogul Goetze SharePriority Jewels IPOTejas Networks ShareWeather Forecast
Home / World News / Nepal flood rebuilding costs could hit $5 bn: Billionaire Binod Chaudhary

Nepal flood rebuilding costs could hit $5 bn: Billionaire Binod Chaudhary

The flash flood tore through Nepal's mountainous border region with China on Aug. 26, engulfing villages and washing away roads and bridges

A drone view of the Dhunge Bazar area after flash floods, in Nuwakot, Nepal

A drone view of the Dhunge Bazar area after flash floods, in Nuwakot, Nepal | Photo: PTI

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 2:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Satviki Sanjay
 
Efforts to rebuild Nepal’s infrastructure after a devastating flash flood this week could cost at least $5 billion, according to the country’s only billionaire.
 
“I wouldn’t be surprised” if the eventual costs climb to that level, Binod Chaudhary, chairman at Chaudhary Group, told Haslinda Amin on Bloomberg TV. That equals around 11% of the country’s economy, which measured $45.5 billion last year.
 
“It is not only the money, but the amount of time it takes and the difficult geography,” Chaudhary said.
 
The Chaudhary Group spans 12 business verticals, from food and telecom to infrastructure and banking. “It is a huge issue in front of us,” he said of the rehabilitation process and also getting the economy going again.
 

Also Read

Nepal Flood, Flood

Nepal floods disrupt India trade, 16 km truck queue at Sonauli border in UP

Balendra Shah, Balendra, Nepal PM

'Don't need help': Nepal rejects foreign rescue teams after flash floods

Nepal Flood, Flood

Nepal issues new flood warning as water level rises at site of flash flood

People move to a safer place after flash floods, in Devighat Bidur Municipality area, Nuwakot, Nepal

Nepal flash floods: Death toll jumps to 469, over 1,500 still missing

Nepal Flood, Flood

China evacuates over 1,000 after flash floods near Tibet-Nepal border

 
The flash flood tore through Nepal’s mountainous border region with China on Aug. 26, engulfing villages and washing away roads and bridges. At least 469 people have been confirmed dead, according to police, with about 1,200 missing, including hundreds of foreign tourists. Early investigations suggest melting glaciers may have triggered the disaster.
 
“We have been seeing complete disruption,” Chaudhary said, noting that power stations damaged were also damaged. 
 
The Chaudhary Group is working with the government, local partners and the army, and has mobilized its staff to set up rehabilitation centers for displaced people within the next two days. It will then begin building homes and supporting affected businesses and schools.
 
Chaudhary said the amount his group will be spending on this effort will be higher than it did in 2015, when a deadly earthquake had sparked similar nationwide reconstruction work. 

More From This Section

King Harald V of Norway

King Harald V, Norway's longest-serving monarch, passes away at 89

italy blue crab adriatic sea

Italy releases young octopuses into Adriatic Sea to control blue crabs

Meta teen safety rules for Instagram and Facebook in US

Meta's new teen safety rules: What changes on Instagram and Facebook

Raghuram Rajan

Fed should raise rates to curb inflation, says ex-RBI chief Raghuram Rajan

A drone view of the Dhunge Bazar area after flash floods, in Nuwakot, Nepal

Fast-swelling lakes trigger fresh flood warnings in Nepal and China

Topics : Nepal Floods Flood fury

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 2:54 PM IST