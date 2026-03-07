Saturday, March 07, 2026 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Nepal general election: Balendra Shah's RSP wins 20 seats, leads in 98

Nepal general election: Balendra Shah's RSP wins 20 seats, leads in 98

The Nepali Congress has won four seats and is leading in 11 others, while the CPN-UML has won a seat and is leading in 11 constituencies

Balendra Shah, Nepal

Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah's newly formed Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) was on Saturday heading towards a sweeping victory in Nepal

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2026 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah's newly formed Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) was on Saturday heading towards a sweeping victory in Nepal's first general elections since the violent Gen Z protests, shattering the dominance of established political parties in the politically fragile nation.

According to the latest Election Commission data, the RSP has won 20 seats and is ahead in 98 others.

The election is being closely watched by India, which hopes for a stable government in the politically fragile Himalayan nation to take forward the developmental partnership between the two sides.

"We look forward to working with the new Government of Nepal to further build on the robust multifaceted ties between our two countries and peoples for mutual benefit," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said in Delhi on Thursday.

 

He said India has "consistently supported peace, progress and stability in Nepal and in keeping with our commitment, provided logistical supplies as per request from the Government of Nepal for these elections".

Also Read

Ex-rapper's party heading towards landslide victory in Nepal elections

Ex-rapper's party heading towards landslide victory in Nepal elections

Nepal, Kathmandu

Nepal votes peacefully in crucial election, first since Gen Z protests

Balendra Shah

Nepal elections: All you need to know about 1st polls since Gen Z protests

Balendra Shah, Nepal

Nepal election pits former rapper against old guard vying for Gen Zs

Nepal, Kathmandu

Nepal to hold general election on Thursday, first after Gen Z protests

The Nepali Congress has won four seats and is leading in 11 others, while the CPN-UML has won a seat and is leading in 11 constituencies. The Nepali Communist Party has bagged two seats and is leading in 10 constituencies. The Shram Sanskriti Party is now leading in only three seats, as opposed to six earlier.

Out of a total of 275 members of the Parliament, 165 will be elected through direct voting, while the remaining 110 will be elected through a proportionate method.

In the Nepal elections, about 18.9 million voters were eligible to elect 275 members of the House of Representatives, with around 60 per cent of them turning out to vote on Thursday.

Around 3,400 candidates are vying for 165 seats under direct voting, and 3,135 candidates for 110 seats through proportionate voting.

The Gen Z youth, through their two-day intensified protests on September 8 and 9 last year, ousted Prime Minister Oli, who was heading a coalition government with the backing of Nepali Congress that enjoyed nearly two-thirds majority support.

After Oli's ouster, President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved the House of Representatives on September 12 and appointed Sushila Karki as the caretaker PM.

The major issues raised by Gen Z are anti-corruption, good governance, an end to nepotism, generational change in political leadership, etc.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indigenous Akash air defence missile being fired during the IAF's Exercise Vayushakti at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Rajasthan on Friday. (Image credit: MoD)

Iran strikes key US THAAD radar, deepening Gulf missile defence woes

Elon Musk

Musk's spam concern was 'confusing': Ex-Twitter executives tell court

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,

Oil nears tipping point as Hormuz traffic halts; traders warn of $100 crude

Scott Bessent

US may 'unsanction' more Russian oil after allowing India to buy: Bessent

donald trump, trump, crypto

US customs agency says tariff refund system will be ready in 45 days

Topics : Nepal Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySEDEMAC IPOSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayMarket Crash TodayMWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance