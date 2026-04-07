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Home / World News / Nepal's new govt recalls ambassadors to six nations, including India

Nepal's new govt recalls ambassadors to six nations, including India

According to the Foreign Ministry, letters have been issued on Monday directing the envoys to return within a month

Balendra Shah, Balendra, Nepal PM

Newly appointed Prime Minister of Nepal, Balendra Shah. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 11:27 PM IST

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Nepal has recalled its ambassadors from six countries, including India, who were appointed by the previous K P Sharma Oli-led government.

The government has recalled ambassadors serving in India, Australia, Sri Lanka, Denmark, South Korea and South Africa through a cabinet decision, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lok Bahadur Chhetri said.

Those recalled include Shankar Prasad Sharma (India), Chitralekha Yadav (Australia), Sumnima Tuladhar (Denmark), Purna Bahadur Nepali (Sri Lanka), Shivamaya Tumbahamphe (South Korea) and Kapilman Shrestha (South Africa).

According to the Foreign Ministry, letters have been issued on Monday directing the envoys to return within a month.

Earlier, the caretaker government led by interim prime minister Sushila Karki had recalled 11 of the 17 ambassadors appointed on political quota by the Oli administration.

 

Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah was sworn in as Nepal's prime minister last month, nearly six months after the dramatic collapse of the Oli government in an unprecedented youth movement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Nepal India Nepal ties BS Reads

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 11:27 PM IST

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