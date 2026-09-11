Nepal PM Balen Shah to highlight climate change, flood losses at UNGA

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah will highlight the impacts of climate change, including the significant loss of lives and property his country has suffered from climate-induced disasters, at the upcoming UN General Assembly session, a top official said on Friday.

Shah will visit the US for the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York from September 22 to 26. This would be his first foreign visit since assuming office in March.

"Prime Minister Shah is scheduled to address the General Debate on September 24, 2026," said Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai during a press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

During his address, Shah will raise the issue of climate change and its impacts in the wake of the devastating Bhotekoshi flash floods of August 26.

Rai said the heavy losses borne by Nepal due to the flash floods have proven again that the country lies on "the forefront of the crisis emerging from climate change".

He said countries like Nepal suffer from the negative effects of carbon emissions, even though they have a minimal contribution to greenhouse gas emissions.

"In this context, the Prime Minister will draw the attention of the global community towards climate change and the huge loss of life and property facing Nepal from time to time as its consequences," he said.

Shah will also call on the international community for immediate and appropriate compensation from the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage and other organisations for climate justice, Rai said.

The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal, killing more than 1,300, while more than 5,000 remain missing.

The disaster also caused huge damage to the country's property and infrastructure.

"Nepal will also urge the international community, especially the rich and developed countries, to provide Climate Finance in a subsidised manner, necessary assistance and technical support for climate-resilient infrastructure, promote climate-smart agriculture, and capacity building of the concerned stakeholders," Rai added.

The main theme of this year's UNGA session is 'Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations that Delivers for All." Shah will lead a high-level Nepalese delegation on the visit endorsed by the Council of Ministers on Thursday.

Rai said the UNGA will provide an "important opportunity" for Nepal to present to the international community last year's Gen-Z movement, the conduct of the general election, the present government, its priorities and various other issues.

It will also provide an opportunity to call upon the international community from a high-level forum for "continuity of international assistance and goodwill as well as its promotion," he said.

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly kicked off on September 8, and world leaders will address the 193-member organisation at the General Debate, which will run from September 22 to 28.