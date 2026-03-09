Monday, March 09, 2026 | 08:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nepal polls: RSP wins 124 seats, heads toward two-thirds majority

Nepal polls: RSP wins 124 seats, heads toward two-thirds majority

Nepal is set to witness its first Madhesi prime minister, Balendra Shah, who will also be the youngest elected executive head in the history of Nepal

Balendra Shah, Nepal

The outcome on the remaining four seats is expected to be declared in the afternoon | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 8:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is heading towards a two-thirds majority in Nepal's parliamentary polls, securing 124 seats under direct voting and nearly 40 lakh votes under the proportionate-voting system as of 7 am on Monday.

The RSP has won 124 seats and is leading in one seat, whereas the Nepali Congress (NC) has won 17 seats and is leading in one seat. The CPN-UML has won eight seats and is leading in one seat and the NCP has won seven seats. The Shram Sanskriti Party has won three seats, the RPP and Independent candidates have won one seat each.

 

So far, the results for 161 of the 165 seats have been declared under direct voting. The outcome on the remaining four seats is expected to be declared in the afternoon.

Under proportionate voting, the RSP has secured 37,89,803 votes, the NC 12,75,594, the CPN-UML 10,79,726, the NCP 5,55,300, the Shram Sanskriti Party 2,65,398, the Janata Samajwadi Party 1,16,463 and the Rastriya Parivartan Party has bagged 1,08,084 votes.

Nepal is set to witness its first Madhesi prime minister -- Balendra Shah -- who will also be the youngest elected executive head in the history of the Himalayan country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nepal India Nepal ties Gen Z Protest

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 8:15 AM IST

