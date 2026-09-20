Nepal's Gen Z is taking on the world's polluters over climate disasters

By Hannah Beech & Sajal Pradhan

When Tashi Lhazom was 11, a glacial lake overflowed and inundated her home in a high Himalayan valley. Of her fami- ly’s hundreds of shaggy yaks, only two survived. In 2025, another flash flood cascaded into the village, the result, scientists say, of melting permafrost on a warming planet.

Such natural disasters spurred Lhazom’s political awakening. When Nepali young people protested a year ago, she joined other climate activists on the forefront of a Gen Z revolution that eventually ushered in a youth-dominated government in March.

Last month, when a glacial collapse created an inland tsunami that left more than 8,000 dead or missing in other Hima layan valleys in Nepal and Tibet, Lhazom again raised her voice. Now 26, she dema- nded that the world’s most polluting countries compensate Nepal for what she calls a “climate national emergency.”

“It’s high time we shift from the language of foreign aid to the language of climate compensation and even reparations,” she said.

After the August 26 floods, the Nepali government has made climate justice its global calling card. Next week, Balendra Shah, the 36-year-old prime minister of Nepal, is expected to address the United Nations General Assembly and push for industrialised powers to foot the bills faced by lesser-developed countries disproportionately affected by climate-linked disasters. The prime minister’s office is now in close contact with Greta Thunberg, the young campaigner who made a video supporting Nepal’s quest for climate reparations. Whether Nepal can persuade industrialised powers to make climate reparations is far from certain — and there is no consensus on which nations should pay.

Under President Trump, the United States, historically the world’s largest polluter, has distanced itself from climate science and the multilateral institutions that could provide a path for compensation. China and India, currently the first- and third-la- rgest producers of greenhouse gases, chafe at being held liable for what they say are the sins of less populous Western nations that polluted with impunity for centuries. Geographically, Nepal is wedged between India and China.

“That’s one of the trickiest and most challenging conversations, not just for Nepal, but in a broader climate discourse,” Khanal said, when asked which heavy carbon emitters should be liable for climate-linked catastrophes striking smaller, poorer countries.

Nepal has put the initial price tag for flood recovery and reconstruction at $4.74 billion. The nation is still paying off loans for international assistance from an earthquake 11 years ago. During his appearance before the General Assembly in New York next week, Shah will have to balance an urgent appeal on behalf of the world’s least-developed nations with a charm campaign toward richer countries that may not appreciate being targeted for climate compensation.

This year, the Nepali government was provisionally allocated about $20 million from a special UN fund for nations vulnerable to climate change, according to Nepali officials. But an emergency request that the Nepali government made after the floods has yet to receive a reply.

A week after the flooding, Gita Chaudhary, Nepal’s envi- ronment minister, represented her country at a meeting of the 44 nations recogn- ised by the United Nations as least developed, where she pushed for climate financing. Chaudhary, 33, is from an Indigenous community and grew up in what is now a national park.

The science, climate experts say, is straightforward. Unlike its giant Asian neighbors, Nepal produces a negligible wisp of greenhouse gases. Nearly all of its energy generation comes from hydropower. The country is importing fleets of electric vehicles from China. More than 45 percent of the country is forested, and that green cover is increasing, courtesy of community management programs.

A week after the flooding, Gita Chaudhary, Nepal’s environment minister, represented her country at a meeting of the 44 nations recognized by the United Nations as least developed, where she pushed for climate financing. Chaudhary, 33, is from an Indigenous community and grew up in what is now a national park.

“Historical emitters need to be held accountable,” Chaudhary said in an interview, referring to Western nations, adding that current ones, such as India and China, bore responsibility, too.

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