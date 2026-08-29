Nepal's private, public sectors pledge millions to disaster relief fund

Nepal's public sector, private companies and individuals have pledged millions of rupees to the disaster relief fund as the Himalayan nation continues its fight against one of its worst natural disasters that has killed over 600 people.

Nepal is struggling to find its footing after a massive flash flood swept through towns and villages on Wednesday, washing away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges, besides damaging hydropower projects.

The death toll crossed 600 on Saturday, while more than 2,400 people remained missing. Nearly 2,500 people, including 163 foreigners, were evacuated as rescue teams raced against time amid intermittent rainfall in flood-affected regions.

Nepal's private companies, banks, insurers and individual donors have decided to contribute to the disaster relief fund to help victims, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The contributions to the Prime Minister's Disaster Relief Fund will help authorities treat the injured and provide food and shelter to families displaced by the disaster.

The contributions poured in even as the full scale of the damage to homes, infrastructure and livelihoods is still being assessed, the report said.

Eighty-seven-year-old philanthropist Raji Rana met Finance MinisterSwarnim Wagle on Friday and personally handed over NPR 10.98 million for relief efforts.

Among the largest corporate contributions announced on Friday was NPR 150 million from Surya Nepal Private Limited and NPR 50 million from the Jyoti Group, the report said.

Prime Commercial Bank and Agricultural Development Bank contributed NPR 30 million each, while Nepal Life Insurance pledged NPR 25.1 million.

Other major contributions included NPR 11.1 million from Morang Auto Works, NPR 10.1 million from Asian Life Insurance and NPR 10 million from Agro Thai Foods.

The Nepal Chamber of Commerce has handed over 17 surveillance drones to the Police Headquarters to help in rescue and relief efforts, Ratopati news portal reported.

Ncell Foundation, which has been providing free communication services to customers in flood-affected areas, has also announced NPR10 million in financial support to the fund, The Himalayan Times reported.

More than NPR 2.295 billion has been donated to the Prime Minister's Disaster Relief Fund since massive flash floods wreaked havoc in the Himalayan nation.

With the latest contributions, the fund's balance has risen to NPR 4.09 billion from NPR 2.17 billion.