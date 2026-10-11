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Home / World News / Nepal urges villagers to evacuate after flood triggered by landslide

Nepal urges villagers to evacuate after flood triggered by landslide

A dry landslide in Chumnubri village in Gorkha district, about 100 ‌km (62 miles) west of Kathmandu, blocked ​the Budhi Gandaki River, leading to ​downstream flooding

Nepal Flood, Flood, Damage, Flood Damage

Representational image from file.

Reuters KATHMANDU
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

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Nepali authorities urged villagers ​on Sunday to move to safer places after a flood in a river in the central part of the country swept away several houses and infrastructure, but there were no reports of any casualties.
 
A dry landslide in Chumnubri village in Gorkha district, about 100 ‌km (62 miles) west of Kathmandu, blocked ​the Budhi Gandaki River, leading to ​downstream flooding, authorities said.
 
The Budhi Gandaki is a tributary of the ​Trishuli River, downstream from another tributary where a glacier collapse caused a catastrophic flood in August that killed 1,457 people, with thousands still missing.
 
"We have asked villagers living along the river banks downstream to evacuate and remain safe," said ​Dharmendra Kumar Mishra, the Gorkha district's most senior bureaucrat.
 
 
Mishra said about a dozen ‌houses and two suspension bridges had been swept away, and a hydroelectric ​project camp was damaged by the flood.

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The flooded river carrying muddy sludge is rising and has washed away a highway bridge connecting Gorkha with the neighbouring Dhading district, said Dharam ‌Raj Uprety, chief of the National ​Disaster Risk Reduction and Management ‌Authority.
 
The army rescued six people from Jagat who were facing the risk of ‌a landslide, Prime Minister Balendra Shah said in a social media post. ​Another 18 workers at the hydroelectric project that had its camp was damaged escaped to safety, Uprety said.
 
National disaster authorities alerted ​people living along the river in the Gorkha, Tanahun, Chitwan, East Nawalparasi and West Nawalparasi districts about the flood.
 
"Please help ensure that ‌people in at-risk areas are moved to safe locations in time and assist ‌search and rescue operations as needed," the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said in a social media post.
 
Officials said army and police rescue personnel had reached the area and were also monitoring the situation from a helicopter.  

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 11 2026 | 11:32 AM IST