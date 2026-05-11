Monday, May 11, 2026 | 06:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Netanyahu says Israel wants to phase out US military assistance: Report

Netanyahu says Israel wants to phase out US military assistance: Report

The US currently provides Israel with $3.8 billion a year in military assistance under a 10-year agreement originally negotiated by the Obama administration that lasts through 2028

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File Photo: PTI)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 6:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would like to end US financial support for Israel’s military over the next decade.  
“I want to draw down the American support for Israel to zero,” he said in an interview on CBS’s 60 Minutes that aired Sunday. “We’ve come of age.”
 
He added, “I think that it’s time that we weaned ourselves from the remaining military support and go from aid to partnership.”
 
The US currently provides Israel with $3.8 billion a year in military assistance under a 10-year agreement originally negotiated by the Obama administration that lasts through 2028. 
 
 
The US military aid to Israel has at times been a contentious political issue, particularly during Israel’s assault on Gaza in response to the attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

Also Read

Work from home

What PM Modi's WFH appeal means for India Inc's return-to-office push

Work from home

PM Modi's WFH nudge: Can fewer office trips help cut India's fuel bill?

Agni MIRV missile, Defence projects, Missile

Advanced Agni MIRV missile: What it means for India's nuclear deterrence

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi's savings appeal signals fiscal stress at tipping point: Nomura

Iran, Iran flag

Iran describes its proposal to end war with US as legitimate, generous

 
Israel is the largest cumulative recipient of US foreign assistance since World War II, having benefited from more than $174 billion in non-inflation-adjusted funding to help bolster both its economy and military, according to a Congressional Research Service report.
 
Netanyahu made clear that he expects to see US-Israeli military cooperation expand in the coming years.
 
“I want to suggest projects, joint projects for intel, for weapons, for missile defense,” he told CBS. “Israel I think has, you know, is a leader in this in the world.”
 
Earlier this year, the US approved the sales of about $6.7 billion of armaments to Israel, including AH-64E Apache attack helicopters.
 

More From This Section

2 French, 1 US evacuee test positive for hantavirus after cruise outbreak

2 French, 1 US evacuee test positive for hantavirus after cruise outbreak

research

Audit finds 3,000 biomedical papers with fake citations amid AI surge

Iran, Iran war

Asia braces for second wave of energy shocks as US-Iran peace talks falter

An airbus belonging to Turkish Airlines is parked at Tribhuvan International Airport after a minor fire broke out while landing in Kathmandu, Nepal May 11, 2026. REUTERS

Turkish Airlines plane tyre catches fire at Kathmandu airport, all safe

Donald Trump,Trump

'Justices should be loyal': Trump criticises SC over ruling against tariffs

Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu United States Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 11 2026 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

PBKS vs DC LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayBank of Baroda Q4 ResultsJewellery Stocks TodayJSW Energy Q4 ResultsPVR Inox Q4 ResultsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance