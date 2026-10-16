Netflix names ex-Disney executive Rice as content chief as Bajaria departs
Rice will oversee Netflix's content strategy from October 26, including series, films and live events across regions
Reuters
Netflix said on Thursday ??it appointed former Disney executive Peter Rice as chief content officer, succeeding Bela Bajaria, ??who is leaving after nearly a decade at the streaming platform.
Rice will oversee Netflix's content strategy from October 26, including series, films and live events across regions. Previously, he served as chairman of Walt Disney Television and chairman of general entertainment at The Walt Disney Company. Meanwhile, Bajaria joined Netflix in 2016 and was named chief content officer in January 2023.
During her tenure, Netflix released pop-culture hits such as "Bridgerton" and "Squid Game" and expanded live programming through multi-year partnerships with WWE and the NFL. The announcement comes a day after Netflix told staff in an internal ??memo that it was laying off 6% of its workforce, roughly 1,000 employees, marking its biggest job cuts since 2022.
The streaming giant has faced doubts over its ability to sustain growth as engagement becomes a key concern for investors, with platforms such as YouTube and TikTok attracting viewers through free, user-generated content that gives them a cost advantage over Netflix.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 8:09 AM IST