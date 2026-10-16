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Home / World News / Netflix names ex-Disney executive Rice as content chief as Bajaria departs

Netflix names ex-Disney executive Rice as content chief as Bajaria departs

Rice will ‌oversee Netflix's content strategy ​from October 26, including ​series, films and live events across regions

Netflix

The streaming giant has faced doubts over its ability to sustain ‌growth as engagement becomes a key concern ‌for investors | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2026 | 8:09 AM IST
Netflix said on Thursday ??it appointed former Disney executive ​Peter Rice as chief content officer, succeeding Bela Bajaria, ??who is leaving after nearly a decade at the streaming platform. 
Rice will ‌oversee Netflix's content strategy ​from October 26, including ​series, films and live events across regions. Previously, he served as chairman of Walt Disney Television and chairman of general entertainment at The Walt Disney Company. Meanwhile, Bajaria joined ​Netflix in 2016 and was named chief ‌content officer in January 2023. 
During her ​tenure, Netflix released pop-culture hits such as "Bridgerton" and "Squid Game" and expanded live programming through multi-year partnerships with WWE ‌and the NFL. The announcement comes ‌a day after Netflix told staff in an ‌internal ??memo that it was laying off ​6% of its workforce, roughly 1,000 employees, marking its biggest job cuts since ​2022. 
 
The streaming giant has faced doubts over its ability to sustain ‌growth as engagement becomes a key concern ‌for investors, with platforms such as YouTube and TikTok attracting viewers through free, user-generated content that gives them a cost advantage over Netflix. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
  

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First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 8:09 AM IST